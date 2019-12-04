Jofra Archer Had 'Predicted' Joe Denly's 'Drop of the Century' Against New Zealand in 2014

English pacer Jofra Archer has a tweet for everything.

Archer's spooky Twitter account peaked earlier this year during the 50-over World Cup when the pacer's random live-tweets of matches from the past somehow resurfaced online, leaving cricket fans howling.

Be it his minute-by-minute "prophecy" of England-Australia Semi-Final or his "prediction" of the Super Over during the eve of World Cup Finals against New Zealanders, Archer's "supernatural" powers made headlines all across during the course of the tournament.

And now, Archer is back at it again or perhaps it is one of his vintage tweets that perfectly summed up the bizarre incident that took place at Seddon Park on Tuesday.

Here's what happened:

During the rain-hit second Test against the Kiwis, Archer came in to bowl the 54th over of New Zealand's second innings. The English pacer deceived the skipper Kane Williamson with a knuckleball and the latter ended up chipping it to the midwicket region guarded by Joe Denly.

What would have otherwise been a regulation catch completely turned into a moment of humiliation for Denly as he fumbled the ball and dropped it on the turf.

HAHAHAHA DAFUQ! Joe Denly has dropped what is possibly the easiest catch in the history of cricket #NZvENG @englandcricket @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/E2ie6mX26q — ABHILASH.B (@lash3388) December 3, 2019

Archer, who was already on his way to celebrate, was promptly stopped in his tracks by Williamson. Fortunately, the bowler found a funny side to Denly dropping a sitter and couldn't help but smile.

It had to be England Joe Denly with the worst dropped catch you'll ever see #NZvsENG pic.twitter.com/xNDUarT7lN — FOX SPORTS Australia (@FOXSportsAUS) December 3, 2019

All the emotions that Archer went through in the brief period could be summed up by his own tweet from 2014.

Man drop that?! — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) February 1, 2014

As for the cricket fans, spectators, and commentators, who witnessed the "drop of the century," experienced second-hand embarrassment from the incident.

If I was Joe Denly I’d just want the ground to swallow me up. This would even be embarrassing in a village game pic.twitter.com/FjJChA1sns — Matt Porter (@mattjp) December 2, 2019

Absolutely tremendous drop from joe Denly. Commentary box pissing themselves. — Max Rushden (@maxrushden) December 2, 2019

To be completely fair to Joe Denly ... the earth was spinning quite fast at the time. #dropped #Hamilton pic.twitter.com/O010ruOh2A — PHILIP BROWN (@dudleyplatypus) December 2, 2019

I play cricket at a pretty bad standard and that drop from Joe Denly is by far the worst I’ve ever seen — Stu (@StuJones94) December 2, 2019

The best nanosecond of Joe Denly’s unbelievable dropped catchhttps://t.co/ONoat7kMt0 pic.twitter.com/piGkhOpVw8 — King Cricket (@TheKingsTweets) December 3, 2019

Joe Denly. Wow mate that is the WORST dropped catch I've ever seen #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/GSREH6ZU4b — Liam Murray (@Liamisalegend) December 2, 2019

Williamson capitalized on his second life given by Denly and went on to score an unbeaten century. His partner, Ross Taylor, too smacked 105* in the rain-hit match that ended in a draw. New Zealand sealed the two-Test series 1-0.

