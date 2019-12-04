Take the pledge to vote

Jofra Archer Had 'Predicted' Joe Denly's 'Drop of the Century' Against New Zealand in 2014

Archer's tweet from 2014 perfectly sums up Joe Denly dropping a sitter against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Anurag Verma

December 4, 2019
Jofra Archer Had 'Predicted' Joe Denly's 'Drop of the Century' Against New Zealand in 2014
English pacer Jofra Archer has a tweet for everything.

Archer's spooky Twitter account peaked earlier this year during the 50-over World Cup when the pacer's random live-tweets of matches from the past somehow resurfaced online, leaving cricket fans howling.

Be it his minute-by-minute "prophecy" of England-Australia Semi-Final or his "prediction" of the Super Over during the eve of World Cup Finals against New Zealanders, Archer's "supernatural" powers made headlines all across during the course of the tournament.

And now, Archer is back at it again or perhaps it is one of his vintage tweets that perfectly summed up the bizarre incident that took place at Seddon Park on Tuesday.

Here's what happened:

During the rain-hit second Test against the Kiwis, Archer came in to bowl the 54th over of New Zealand's second innings. The English pacer deceived the skipper Kane Williamson with a knuckleball and the latter ended up chipping it to the midwicket region guarded by Joe Denly.

What would have otherwise been a regulation catch completely turned into a moment of humiliation for Denly as he fumbled the ball and dropped it on the turf.

Archer, who was already on his way to celebrate, was promptly stopped in his tracks by Williamson. Fortunately, the bowler found a funny side to Denly dropping a sitter and couldn't help but smile.

All the emotions that Archer went through in the brief period could be summed up by his own tweet from 2014.

As for the cricket fans, spectators, and commentators, who witnessed the "drop of the century," experienced second-hand embarrassment from the incident.

Williamson capitalized on his second life given by Denly and went on to score an unbeaten century. His partner, Ross Taylor, too smacked 105* in the rain-hit match that ended in a draw. New Zealand sealed the two-Test series 1-0.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
