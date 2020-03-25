BUZZ

Jofra Archer Had 'Predicted' Modi's 21-Day Curfew Three Years Ago and Desis are Freaking Out

File image of Jofra Archer.

File image of Jofra Archer.

Of course, there's a Jofra Archer to the curfew that Indians will adhere to for the next three weeks.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 25, 2020, 2:42 PM IST
It has long been established that the English pacer Jofra Archer has a tweet for everything.

Archer had not only prophesied the Super Over in 50 over 2019's Cricket World Cup Final in the past but also made headlines all across during the course of the tournament for his "supernatural" powers.

On Tuesday, in an important announcement, PM Modi declared a 21-curfew pan-India starting midnight - all to pull breaks on the spread of coronavirus that has sent the world in a state of panic.

Stressing on the social distancing aspect, Modi said, "Step outside the 'Lakshman Rekha' of your house in the next 21 days and you will set the country back by 21 years," before adding that the recent data and studies have shown that staying away from crowds is vital in curbing the spread of the infection.

"Jaan hai toh jahan hai (the world exists only when we live)," he added.

And then someone spotted Jofra Archer's old tweet.

According to Archer's tweet, however, three weeks won't be enough. Now while we don't know what the English pacer is talking, but we sure hope this is not a 'prediction' on the lockdown period of Indians.


The tweet was dug up by a Twitter user.

Fans, especially desis, freaked out.






