Jofra Archer's Eerily Accurate Prediction About Oil Seven Years Ago Has Fans Gasping for Air

On the night when PM Modi declared a nation-wide lockdown for 21-days, an old Archer tweet was doing the rounds again.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 2:01 PM IST
England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been the talk of town within the cricket fraternity for his on-field exploits but off the field as well, he is no stranger to adulation, especially on his Twitter timeline.

Now with crude oil prices plummeting, social media was on overdrive on Monday evening, and out popped a tweet from 2013 where Archer said, “Sumbodi care bout oil”

This is not the first time this has happened with the fast bowler.

On the night when PM Modi declared a nation-wide lockdown for 21-days, an old Archer tweet was doing the rounds again.

A tweet by the 24-year-old from October 23, 2017 read: “3 weeks at home isn’t enough” started going viral after a Twitter user posted a screenshot.

As expected, the tweet about the oil prices did go viral with plenty reacting to how eerily accurate it was.

