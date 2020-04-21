Jofra Archer's Eerily Accurate Prediction About Oil Seven Years Ago Has Fans Gasping for Air

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been the talk of town within the cricket fraternity for his on-field exploits but off the field as well, he is no stranger to adulation, especially on his Twitter timeline.

Now with crude oil prices plummeting, social media was on overdrive on Monday evening, and out popped a tweet from 2013 where Archer said, “Sumbodi care bout oil”

Sumbodi care bout oil — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 8, 2013

This is not the first time this has happened with the fast bowler.

On the night when PM Modi declared a nation-wide lockdown for 21-days, an old Archer tweet was doing the rounds again.

Of course there is a tweet pic.twitter.com/gBp1AvSql4 — absy (@absycric) March 24, 2020

March 24th ? — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 1, 2013

A tweet by the 24-year-old from October 23, 2017 read: “3 weeks at home isn’t enough” started going viral after a Twitter user posted a screenshot.

As expected, the tweet about the oil prices did go viral with plenty reacting to how eerily accurate it was.

Tu god hai bro! Accept it — Norbert Elkses (@knockknockhell) April 20, 2020

Of course there’s a tweet! — Vasudha (@WordsSlay) April 20, 2020

@JofraArcher when his old tweet gets likes and RT all of a sudden 😂 pic.twitter.com/f1wtoXXsJL — Nobita (@Harami_Nobita) April 20, 2020

Man, Jofra Archer really is a prophet. Bow down. https://t.co/EAveirrPAS — Aaditya (@Methematician_) April 20, 2020

2020 is a script of @JofraArcher's tweets. — Ankita (@ankitatweetsyo) April 21, 2020