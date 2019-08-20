Jofra Archer's Tweet After Ashes Test Perfectly Sums up His Fiery Spell at Lord's

The second Ashes Test at Lord's may have ended in a draw but pacer Jofra Archer, who made his debut for England in whites, is here to stay.

After losing the Edgbaston Test owing to two glorious centuries by the returning batsman and former Aussie captain Steve Smith (144 and 142), England found a force in Archer, who generated some serious pace and brought the visitors to their knees.

In fact, the 73rd over bowled by Archer in the first innings of the rain-hit Test became the fastest over ever bowled by an English pacer. The average speed? 92.79mph.

The hero of the previous match, Smith once again stood his ground as others around him perished and failed to produce big knocks and partnerships.

But the star batsman's stay at the crease on Day 4 was cut short at 80 when he was felled by a screaming Archer bouncer that struck him on the back of his neck forcing him to retire for a while. The ball that took Smith down and probably out from the third Test clocked 91.3mph.

Is Jofra Archer the most lethal bowler in world cricket today? He did this to three batsmen in this year's World Cup. I'm seriously praying for Steve Smith. Really concerned about him now. pic.twitter.com/0Zeh9C0092 — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) August 17, 2019

Steve Smith has been felled by a short ball from Jofra Archer.He was hit flush on the helmet and was on the ground for some time while the crowd went silent - he's up and talking to the team doctor.He's leaving the field to polite applause.#Ashes #AUSvENG #SteveSmith pic.twitter.com/Fqrv6H6yN7 — News Cricket (@NewsCorpCricket) August 17, 2019

Such was his impact, veteran cricketer Ricky Ponting was taken back to the first day of 2005's Ashes Test when Steve Harmison's hostile spell left him with blood pouring from his cheek.

"That was a really fiery morning and last night brought back a few memories of what it was like," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

After finishing the first innings with 2 wickets for 59 at an economy rate just over 2, the 24-year-old was back in action when Joe Root declared their second innings for 258/5 which included a quick yet stunning ton by World Cup hero Ben Stokes (115 in 165).

Archer had only gotten started and the pacer brought the Lord's crowd alive on the fifth and final day of the Test with yet another frightening spell with the peach. With 267 to win, Aussies were reduced to 47/3 at one point as David Warner and Usman Khawaja fell prey to the young quickie. The captain, Tim Paine, too had no answer to Archer.

This was when Marnus Labuschagne, filling in for retired-hurt Smith, played a superb knock (59) and stabled the ship but the substitute was in for similar treatment from Archer. Labuschagne received a blow on the front grill of his helmet that was timed at 91.6mph. The bowler this time? Jofra Archer.

TOO MUCH PACE!Steve Smith's concussion sub Marnus Labuschagne has been hit in the grill by Archer 2nd ball. He got up immediately and was assessed by the doc. He's got a new helmet.AUS now 2/20 - live blog: https://t.co/qVeb0uF8Ug#ENGvAUS #Ashes #Labuschagne #JofraArcher pic.twitter.com/QWKNRY1lfI — News Cricket (@NewsCorpCricket) August 18, 2019

Archer eventually finished his first-ever Test with a figure of 91 for 5. The fastest bowl he delivered in the match recorded a speed of 96.1mph.

Mighty impressed with his contribution with the ball, Archer earned plaudits far and wide.

We are witnessing someone very very very special in @JofraArcher !!! #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 18, 2019

This is the real time speed of Jofra Archer striking Marnus Labuschagne #Ashes #Ashes2019 pic.twitter.com/E9xj1OgXLW — Duncan McKenzie-McHarg (@duncanmcmc) August 18, 2019

J O F R A — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) August 18, 2019

How is Archer feeling after his maiden Test anyway?

This tweet by him pretty sums up the Lord's Test.

Me getting out of bed tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/dQ6FK91EWr — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) August 18, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.