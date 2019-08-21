Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Jogger Walks Away Barefoot After Leaving Shoes and Socks for Homeless Man in US

A video shared on Twitter shows the man walking away barefoot after leaving his socks and sneakers for a man sitting on a sidewalk in New York City.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 21, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
Jogger Walks Away Barefoot After Leaving Shoes and Socks for Homeless Man in US
A video shared on Twitter shows the man walking away barefoot after leaving his socks and sneakers for a man sitting on a sidewalk in New York City.
A jogger in the United States is winning hearts online for his kind-hearted gesture towards a homeless man.

A video shared on Twitter shows the man walking away barefoot after leaving his socks and sneakers for a man sitting on a sidewalk in New York City.

The Twitter user, who identified herself by her first name Antonella, told New York Post she witnessed the heart-warming scene as her Uber drive came to a halt at a red light on Sunday morning.

“I watched the jogger talk to the homeless man and then start to take off his shoe, then his sock,” the woman said.

She said she initially thought the jogger was trying to donate some cash to the man.

“After he took off both shoes and socks, he left them with the man and started to walk away barefoot,” the woman said.

Antonella, who is in her 30s, said she wished she had got out of her cab and chased the man to “hug him.”

“I really hope we find this guy’s identity out,” she said.

In another tweet, the woman described her “priceless” experience as close as “ I’ll ever come to hitting the lotto.”

Several netizens hailed the man’s random act of kindness and said it symbolized the spirit of New York City.

Others shared personal experiences of watching Good Samaritans coming to the aid of strangers.

