Jogger Walks Away Barefoot After Leaving Shoes and Socks for Homeless Man in US

A jogger in the United States is winning hearts online for his kind-hearted gesture towards a homeless man.

A video shared on Twitter shows the man walking away barefoot after leaving his socks and sneakers for a man sitting on a sidewalk in New York City.

It was 9am in the WTC area, I watched as a jogger took off his sneakers, gave them to a homeless man, & walked the NYC streets barefoot.“Our character is what we do when we think nobody is looking.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LT9dnMdHo0 — Antonella212 (Instagram) (@NYorNothing) August 18, 2019

The Twitter user, who identified herself by her first name Antonella, told New York Post she witnessed the heart-warming scene as her Uber drive came to a halt at a red light on Sunday morning.

“I watched the jogger talk to the homeless man and then start to take off his shoe, then his sock,” the woman said.

She said she initially thought the jogger was trying to donate some cash to the man.

Lol as I was watching I’m thinking does he have money in his sock, what’s happening... I wonder what they talked about while he was taking his sneakers off ❤️ — Antonella212 (Instagram) (@NYorNothing) August 18, 2019

“After he took off both shoes and socks, he left them with the man and started to walk away barefoot,” the woman said.

Antonella, who is in her 30s, said she wished she had got out of her cab and chased the man to “hug him.”

“I really hope we find this guy’s identity out,” she said.

In another tweet, the woman described her “priceless” experience as close as “ I’ll ever come to hitting the lotto.”

Several netizens hailed the man’s random act of kindness and said it symbolized the spirit of New York City.

That is beautiful! Someone just giving of themselves for no other reason than to want to make someone else's life better. Not how many follows or retweets he can get. — Dan Levine (@DLevs131) August 18, 2019

If he's anything like i think he is, he wouldn't want the attention 👏 (btw: i hope you and your family are doing ok. You're in my prayers) — Dan Levine (@DLevs131) August 18, 2019

This gives hope there is still some humanity left in people. — Bermuda Dune (@jeppy420) August 18, 2019

NYC speaks for herself pic.twitter.com/T7kLrAray3 — Bermuda Dune (@jeppy420) August 19, 2019

This is awesome, and to all the naysayers: take a nap, you're cranky. — Lois M Fairchild (@lmarieesq) August 19, 2019

Others shared personal experiences of watching Good Samaritans coming to the aid of strangers.

My dad did this years ago when I was about 12. Hard wet December weather in Ireland , he took his shoes, his coat and his hat scarf and gloves off and gave them and €100 to a homeless man, then went and bought him 10 pairs of socks and a huge blanket. Ive never ever forgotten it — Jennifer Edwards 💚🇮🇪💚 (@Jenniesapetal) August 18, 2019

I once saw a rich looking older guy on the train in Portland quietly give his gloves to a homeless man. "Do you have gloves?". "No." "Here." It's been ten years and I still cry with joy whenever I think about it. This world is beautiful and worth fighting for. — Porter (@porter44) August 19, 2019

