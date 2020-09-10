Joggers in Gujarat Burst Crackers, Flout Social Distancing to Celebrate Opening of Parks

With India now reporting the second-highest coronavirus cases in the world, doctors and epidemiologists are constantly asking people to stay home, remain alert and practise social distancing to keep the virus at bay. But for some 'fitness enthusiasts' in Gujarat, the threat of virus seems to have disappeared with the opening of parks.

In another disappointing incident, some joggers from Vadodara, Gujarat proved themselves to be yet another bunch of covidiots by celebrating the opening of parks and gardens by bursting crackers and forgetting all about social distancing.

"Joggers and morning walkers at Sayaji Baug garden celebrate as gardens and parks reopen in Vadodara following Municipal Corporation's order. #COVID19," reported ANI.

#WATCH Gujarat: Joggers and morning walkers at Sayaji Baug garden celebrate as gardens and parks reopen in Vadodara following Municipal Corporation's order. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LqmFHWnV6v — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

The video was met with immense criticism with netizens left appalled at their stupidity. Many people pointed out that with unlock phasing out, one shouldn't forget coronavirus is here to stay for long and more because of such covidiots.

Are bhai corona khatam nahi hua hai. — Puspanjali (@purpleskiey) September 10, 2020

Hoshiyar log‍♂️Dimag hi nahi hai bhai logo me aajkalz — Amol Dubey (@imamoldubey) September 10, 2020

Corona ain't over yet...Their fear is..and that is what they are celebrating! That they don't bother now.. — अभिनव श्रीवास्तव (@SriAbhinav31) September 10, 2020

welcoming CORONA in their life's it seems... — Vipul Palod (@PalodVipul) September 10, 2020

Gujju Stupidity ! — Krishna (@Simply_Krishna) September 10, 2020

However, this isn't first of such instances, where people have outlived the coronavirus safety guidelines for the sake of some fun.

In July, 31 people were arrested from a nightclub called Playgue in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, which left netizens appalled at the carelessness of these capital covidiots.

The incident occurred, when a police team found the entire clubbing happening in the garb of a restaurant with a takeaway facility. The club, however, didn't even have the license to serve liquor.

In May, authorities of a posh housing society in Mumbai were taken into police custody after they hosted a music and samosa party on Monday afternoon, following the relaxations those have been allowed during lockdown 4.

According to an ANI report, the members of the housing society, Kukreja Palace in Pant Nagar Area of Ghatkopar (east) were booked for violating the lockdown norms and defying social distancing.