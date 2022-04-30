Johannesburg Man Proposes to His Ladylove at McDonald's. It Didn't Go his Way

Proposal videos often go viral on the Internet. People generally do this to make their loved ones feel special. But what if the other person is not ready for a commitment? The moment may immediately turn into a disaster.

We all know how important it is to express love in any relationship. But what we ought to know is when and where to express ourselves to avoid being embarrassed for our actions in case the result doesn’t turn out our way.

Something similar happened at a restaurant in South Africa where a man proposed to his girlfriend for marriage. The outcome was something no one expected.

According to reports from The Sun website, the incident happened in Johannesburg, South Africa, and the video is going viral on Twitter. In the video, a man is seen proposing to the woman. However, it appeared as though the woman was not at all interested in his proposal.

The man proposed to the woman at the Sandton City Mall’s McDonald’s. In the restaurant, there was a large queue of people waiting to place their orders. The lady was standing in the same line and the man was standing behind her.

The man suddenly got down on his knees and took out the ring in front of the woman. When she saw this, she was taken aback and began yelling at the person. Meanwhile, people motivated her to accept the proposal, but she left in anger and people started teasing the man.

Witnessed such a sad situation today yoh 💔 pic.twitter.com/RPFvMS7bga— ⭐️Certified Fixer⭐️ (@Madame_Fossette) April 27, 2022

On April 28, this video was shared by a Twitter handle named Madame Fossette.

This video has received more than 3.6 million views and around 65,000 likes. The video was retweeted by around 10,000 people. While some understood the pain of the lady, others felt the embarrassment the man had to go through. One of the users commented, “I can feel her embarrassment," another user commented, “why do men propose in public? Propose in private to save yourself the embarrassment."

