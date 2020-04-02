John Cena is Binging on Netflix's 'Tiger King' Series and His Insta Post on Joe Exotic is Proof

WWE wrestler John Cena often creates buzz by sharing bizarre posts on social media. In one such incident, Cena has again caught the attention of Netflix bingers by posting a photoshopped picture of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic in recently popular series Tiger King.

Cena imposed American professional wrestler’s Samoa Joe face on Maldonado-Passage’s. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is a crime-documentary based on the life of Maldonado-Passage. He is an American convicted for murder-for-hire, among other charges around animals he kept in his now-defunct zoo.

Maldonado Passage, claimed to be the most prolific breeder of tigers in the US, owned and ran the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma.

He was convicted last year on 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of murder for hire, for a plot to kill Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin.

The post has received numerous comments. One user even said the man in the picture looked like liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who faces charges of financial crimes in India.

Another user wrote, “Reminds me of some washed up never went anywhere 80's indie wrestler no idea what his name is & don't care”.

However, this is not the first time Cena has shared such a bizarre post. Even his Instagram profile says, “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy”.

He also shares non-contextual Indian posts that help him catch the attention of Indians. He once posted the picture of singer Daler Mehndi without giving any context.