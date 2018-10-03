English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
John Cena Paid Tribute to Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti And We Now Know he Loves Indians
It wasn't cryptic.
Image credits: John Cena / Official Facebook page
Loading...
John Cena's Instagram account is hard to explain.
Cena has, on several occasions, left his fans confused over his cryptic and non-contextual posts. But that doesn't take away the love the 16-time WWE world champion has for Indians.
Remember when he posted pictures of Daler Mehndi, comedian Kapil Sharma, and the batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on our Independence Day?
As the world gathered to pay their tributes to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Cena took to his Instagram account and shared an inspiring Gandhi quote with his 10 million followers.
Strangely enough, it was one of those rare Cena posts that actually made sense to a lot of people.
Gandhi now joins the long list of Indians to Cena's Instagram club. Take a look.
Here are some Mahatma Gandhi quotes for you to get inspired as Cena did.
Cena has, on several occasions, left his fans confused over his cryptic and non-contextual posts. But that doesn't take away the love the 16-time WWE world champion has for Indians.
Remember when he posted pictures of Daler Mehndi, comedian Kapil Sharma, and the batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on our Independence Day?
As the world gathered to pay their tributes to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Cena took to his Instagram account and shared an inspiring Gandhi quote with his 10 million followers.
Strangely enough, it was one of those rare Cena posts that actually made sense to a lot of people.
Gandhi now joins the long list of Indians to Cena's Instagram club. Take a look.
Here are some Mahatma Gandhi quotes for you to get inspired as Cena did.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
-
Tuesday 11 September , 2018
Eat Healthy: Sweet Recipes For Festive Seasons
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Tuesday 11 September , 2018 Eat Healthy: Sweet Recipes For Festive Seasons
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tanushree Dutta hasn’t been Given Protection Against Nana Patekar: Maha Govt
- Xiaomi Mi A1 Reportedly Explodes While Plugged in For Charging
- Barcelona a Top Side, Must Play As a Team During Difficult Days: Javier Saviola
- KBC 10’s First Crorepati Binita Jain’s Story of Struggle will Give You Goosebumps
- Freida Pinto Declares Support for Tanushree Dutta; Read Her Powerful Statement
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...