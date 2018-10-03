GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
John Cena Paid Tribute to Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti And We Now Know he Loves Indians

It wasn't cryptic.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2018, 11:35 AM IST
John Cena Paid Tribute to Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti And We Now Know he Loves Indians
Image credits: John Cena / Official Facebook page
John Cena's Instagram account is hard to explain.

Cena has, on several occasions, left his fans confused over his cryptic and non-contextual posts. But that doesn't take away the love the 16-time WWE world champion has for Indians.

Remember when he posted pictures of Daler Mehndi, comedian Kapil Sharma, and the batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on our Independence Day?

As the world gathered to pay their tributes to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi,  on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Cena took to his Instagram account and shared an inspiring Gandhi quote with his 10 million followers.








View this post on Instagram


A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on




Strangely enough, it was one of those rare Cena posts that actually made sense to a lot of people.

Gandhi now joins the long list of Indians to Cena's Instagram club. Take a look.








View this post on Instagram




A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on









View this post on Instagram


A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on













View this post on Instagram




A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on










View this post on Instagram


A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on













View this post on Instagram




A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on




Here are some Mahatma Gandhi quotes for you to get inspired as Cena did.
