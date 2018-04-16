John Cena Posts Meme After His Break Up With Nikki Bella, Twitterati Devastated Over Separation
The wrestling stars have split up.
Image credits: The Bella Twins / YouTube
Wrestling stars John Cena and Nikki Bella have decided to go separate ways after dating for six years.
Cena proposed to Bella one year ago at Wrestlemania 33. The two have been dating since 2012. The couple was last seen together in public at Wrestlemania 34 on April 8.
With no particular reason cited, Bella announced the break up on Sunday via her Instagram account.
"After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."
Image credits: WWE / YouTube
As for Cena, this meme posted by him summed up all his feelings.
The news was soon out and the wrestling fans from all over the world were gutted.
How are we supposed to live in a world where John Cena and Nikki Bella aren’t together?— Shazza McKenzie (@Shazza_McKenzie) April 16, 2018
First Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum get a divorce, now John Cena and Nikki Bella break up. My heart can't handle all this. 💔 pic.twitter.com/96l5xxvIU8— Markell Bailey (@tenorbuds) April 16, 2018
“John Cena & Nikki Bella have broken up” pic.twitter.com/RmTsFZmXgM— AJ ☁️ (@curbedstomp) April 16, 2018
When you hear Nikki Bella and John Cena broke up.— Sahid. (@sconteh18) April 16, 2018
pic.twitter.com/uJRoQM31Q8
My Twitter timeline with this John Cena and Nikki Bella breakup news... pic.twitter.com/L7xZfbkRRW— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) April 16, 2018
Can't believe John Cena and Nikki Bella are breakingnup. In my day, a mid-ring proposal during Wrestlemania meant forever.— Mark Macyk 🌩 (@MarkMacyk) April 16, 2018
John Cena and Nikki Bella recently broke up. There's no such thing as love. pic.twitter.com/VVv9M80g33— TNF #SE7EN (@TNF_ANT) April 16, 2018
“John Cena & Nikki Bella have broken up” pic.twitter.com/RmTsFZmXgM— AJ ☁️ (@curbedstomp) April 16, 2018
If the celebrity universe thought I could handle more than Channing & Jenna splitting, Tristan cheating on Khloe, & now John Cena & Nikki Bella splitting they are W R O N G— Calli Brown (@calli_mb) April 16, 2018
If John Cena and Nikki Bella can’t make it...is there hope for the world?— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) April 16, 2018
Huge fan of how John Cena announced his split with Nikki Bella on his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/xcUDhCfpou— Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 16, 2018
