2-min read

John Cena Posts Meme After His Break Up With Nikki Bella, Twitterati Devastated Over Separation

The wrestling stars have split up.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 16, 2018, 6:30 PM IST
John Cena Posts Meme After His Break Up With Nikki Bella, Twitterati Devastated Over Separation
Image credits: The Bella Twins / YouTube
It's over.

Wrestling stars John Cena and Nikki Bella have decided to go separate ways after dating for six years.

Cena proposed to Bella one year ago at Wrestlemania 33. The two have been dating since 2012. The couple was last seen together in public at Wrestlemania 34 on April 8.

With no particular reason cited, Bella announced the break up on Sunday via her Instagram account.

"After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

We love you all ❤️

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on



nikki bella john cena

Image credits: WWE / YouTube

As for Cena, this meme posted by him summed up all his feelings.

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on



The news was soon out and the wrestling fans from all over the world were gutted.

































