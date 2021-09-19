John Cena 'Responds' to Fans Comparing Arshad Warsi's Transformation to WWE Wrestler

When WWE star John Cena shares an Instagram photo for you, you know you must’ve done something right. That someone happens to be our very own Circuit aka Arshad Warsi who is currently making waves on the Internet for his incredible transformation. The Golmaal actor, on September 17, shared a collage featuring his new beefed-up body. In one picture, Warsi was seen in his lean physique while in another, he flexed his arms to show off his toned biceps. It was learned that the actor had undergone this transformation for his next project. In the caption, the Bollywood actor wrote, “Long way to go, but getting in shape for my next project.”

Keeping up with the tradition, the wrestling champion shared the same post as Warsi’s, without any context (of course).

Bollywood fans were in for a surprise.

“Circuit Cena," wrote one.

“John Cena is indian hence proved."

“Ye to apna Madhav hai."

“Bhai ne bola upload karne ka to karne ka pagal hai kya."

“abey iski ID ka password kitni countries ke paas hai!?"

Interestingly, fans had earlier lauded the actor for his new look and one of the users even said that his body was better than John Cena. The fan wrote, “Aisi body to John Cena ki bhi nhi hai sir ji (Sir, even John Cena doesn’t have such a physique).” Earlier, Arshad had gained praise from fans and critics for his web series Asur. While many speculated that this new look was for Asur 2, a user wrote, “Lagta hai sir iss baar ASUR se direct hand to hand combat karenge (It appears that sir is going to fight ASUR in a direct hand-to-hand combat).”

Meanwhile, Cena’s old video of tearing up upon watching a fan’s emotional message to his idol recently went viral on social media.

The boy named Tyler Scheer shared his story of how Cena’s positivity message ‘never give up’ helped him and his family stay strong during his mother’s cancer treatment.

Narrating his story, Tyler recalled that Cena had given his wristband to him during one of the WWE matches. He passed it on to his mother when she was going for surgery and asked her to never give up. Tyler informed that his mom battled cancer and beat it to come out free from the disease.

Overwhelmed by the message, Cena was left teary-eyed as he appreciated the life perspective Tyler had at such a young age. However, the WWE superstar was up for a surprise and the young walked into the room tearing a banner placer on the side. Cena called the young and hugged him and the duo shared an emotional moment. The wrestler called the moment the best surprise ever.

