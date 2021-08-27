CHANGE LANGUAGE
John Cena Tears Up Watching Young Fan's Inspiring Message on Mom's Cancer Treatment

Cena was left teary-eyed as he appreciated the life perspective Tyler had at such a young age.

He passed it on to his mother when she was going for surgery and asked her to never give up.

The big-name celebrities of the entertainment world- we might think that their job is limited to entertaining fans with their skills or art. However, sometimes their impact goes beyond the defined lines, and they touch the lives of their fans without even intending to. One such story of positive impact was shared by a young John Cena fan in a video message for the WWE star. The boy named Tyler Scheer shared his story of how Cena’s positivity message ‘never give up’ helped him and his family stay strong during his mother’s cancer treatment.

Narrating his story, Tyler recalled that Cena had given his wristband to him during one of the WWE matches. He passed it on to his mother when she was going for surgery and asked her to never give up. Tyler informed that his mom battled cancer and beat it to come out free from the disease.

Overwhelmed by the message, Cena was left teary-eyed as he appreciated the life perspective Tyler had at such a young age. However, the WWE superstar was up for a surprise and the young walked into the room tearing a banner placer on the side. Cena called the young and hugged him and the duo shared an emotional moment. The wrestler called the moment the best surprise ever.

The clip dates back to 2017 when Cricket Wireless had collaborated with many Cena fans who shared their messages and thanked the wrestler for changing their lives. The emotional video was recently reshared on Twitter after which it caught the attention of basketball player Rex Chapman and got wider attention online

Check it out here:

The clip so far has garnered over two million views along with 39,000 likes on the microblogging site. Left teary-eyed by the emotional moment, user-posted their reaction and thanked Cena for spreading positivity.

What’s your reaction to the video?

first published:August 27, 2021, 12:49 IST