John Cena's Appearance at WWE Super Show Down With a New Hairdo Has Fans Flipping Over

Updated:October 8, 2018, 12:04 PM IST
Image credits: @romeandrains / Twitter
The 16-time WWE world champion John Cena has a habit of making the news. Cena, who is popular for his cryptic Instagram posts debuted with a new hairstyle at the WWE Super Show-Down 2018 in Australia. Naturally, WWE fans across the globe were flipping over... with memes.

The wrestling champ teamed up with Bobby Lashley to defeat Kevin Owens and Elias in a thrilling contest but it was his new hairdo that got everyone talking.

The official Twitter account of WWE Universe was appreciative of Cena's brand new look.

The retired wrestling champion John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) too was on Cena's side.





Fans, on the other hand, were stunned.































