John Cena's Appearance at WWE Super Show Down With a New Hairdo Has Fans Flipping Over
Hair we are.
Image credits: @romeandrains / Twitter
The 16-time WWE world champion John Cena has a habit of making the news. Cena, who is popular for his cryptic Instagram posts debuted with a new hairstyle at the WWE Super Show-Down 2018 in Australia. Naturally, WWE fans across the globe were flipping over... with memes.
The wrestling champ teamed up with Bobby Lashley to defeat Kevin Owens and Elias in a thrilling contest but it was his new hairdo that got everyone talking.
The official Twitter account of WWE Universe was appreciative of Cena's brand new look.
The retired wrestling champion John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) too was on Cena's side.
Fans, on the other hand, were stunned.
👀 Lookin' good, @JohnCena! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/n8p1WqqEg4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 6, 2018
The retired wrestling champion John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) too was on Cena's side.
I personally think @JohnCena ‘s new haircut is awesome! Only real good looking dudes have hair that cool. pic.twitter.com/K55VrBZOeD
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) October 6, 2018
Fans, on the other hand, were stunned.
John Cena with hair is looking like Johnny Cage 😂 pic.twitter.com/HmSOBI4fYy
— Kompetitor (@TheKompetitor) October 6, 2018
Why is John Cena wearing Homer’s Killer Toupée from Treehouse of Horror IX? #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/hZO1iCslrI
— Scary West (@flailingkermit) October 6, 2018
Good to see John Cena and his totally not a midlife crisis hair at Wwe super showdown #wwessd pic.twitter.com/thBSHglCJl
— Rome And Rains (@romeandrains) October 6, 2018
John Cena looks like Mark Wahlberg with hair, Wtf. #WWESSD
— Ákshay (@Akmathurx) October 6, 2018
John Cena flicked his hair, he knows we’re talking about his hair. #WWESSD
— Ofi! (@Ofizilla) October 6, 2018
John Cena’s gone into the barber with a photo of JBL #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/lbUtDfVp2O
— Adam Clery (@AdamClery) October 6, 2018
John Cena's got hair, HBK is bald...
What's happening? #WWESSD
— Riz. (@johncenaAm) October 6, 2018
John Cena with hair looks like 'Cool Guy Political Candidate' trying to connect with the young vote#WWESSD pic.twitter.com/4KCaAGV91n
— The New Age Insiders (@NewAgeInsiders) October 6, 2018
JBL's hair > Cena's hair #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/VFjebhMCmf
— Conner (@ConnerAJoseph) October 6, 2018
The real highlight of #WWESSD? John Cena's hair. pic.twitter.com/vPd6PLkOPe
— richard cumiskey (@ricky9537) October 6, 2018
Um....john Cena is starting to look like someone.... #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/c5bSkWVzaW
— CM Smiley (@smileybabiboo) October 6, 2018
