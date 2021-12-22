John Green Had the Most 'Fault in Our Stars' Response to Someone Who Hadn't Read it

John Green’s superhit book ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ that spurred the hit movie starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley and also inspired the Hindi film ‘Dil Bechara’ starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, will turn 10 years old in January 2022. Green tweeted out the fact on December 20, writing, “In 20 days, The Fault in Our Stars will be ten years old." After its release, the book was extremely popular among young adult readers. While many were charmed by its emotionality, many others would since then go on to decry it as literarily shoddy. At its prime on social media, the book and the movie triggered a viral meme template that was used anywhere and everywhere. It had to do with certain lines that occur between protagonists Hazel and Augustus: “Okay? Okay" and “Maybe ‘okay’ will be our ‘always'". It appears that Green harked back to the lines from his own book in his reply to a Twitter user who had commented under his post.

As John Green posted his tweet about The Fault in Our Stars turning a decade old and thanked everyone for helping in keeping it in print still, a Twitter user wrote, “I’ve never seen the film or read the book, is it good (sic)." Green wrote back in the most TFIOS way possible: “It’s okay".

It's okay.— John Green (@johngreen) December 20, 2021

Twitterati had their own fun with the exchange. While some were discussing the vagaries of being a famous writer on Twitter, others were enacting their own version of the “okay" saga.

Vampires. I think it needs more vampires getting it on.— Soula Papadopoulos (@SoulaPapadopo) December 22, 2021

MR. GREEN YOU ARE FORBIDDEN FROM SAYING THAT WORD SIR— Leah Yoonmi Lee Ⓜ️☘ (@leahh8123) December 21, 2021

It’s not easy being a famous writer on Twitter. Or any writer. 😂— reallybadwriter (@reallybadwrite1) December 21, 2021

People had thoughts about the book in general, having grown up from the first time that they read it perhaps as young teens. Some were finding it hard to believe it was released ten years ago. Of course, the global pandemic inevitably found a mention.

can you make a covid spinoff titled 'The Fault in Our SARS'— Colin (@MUFColin) December 20, 2021

What? That's not true! The Fault in Our Stars is only five years old at most!*Goes googling* …oh no. Ohhh god no. pic.twitter.com/dGeOHzmR1D — 𝑱𝑨𝑴𝑬𝑺 𝑩𝑼𝑹𝑻⚧𝑵 🙃😀😘🤐😶 (@DewMan001) December 20, 2021

A Twitter user wrote: “And I’m still as in love with it as ever! I’ve still got my 7 copies proudly on display on my bookshelf! That book changed the course of my life - it made me want to work with young people with cancer and now I’m a qualified therapy radiographer!"

And I’m still as in love with it as ever! I’ve still got my 7 copies proudly on display on my bookshelf! That book changed the course of my life - it made me want to work with young people with cancer and now I’m a qualified therapy radiographer! 💙 pic.twitter.com/D5ONsxIUbe— sophie (@sophiejohnston_) December 20, 2021

It’s certainly a good time to be John Green on Twitter, it would appear.

