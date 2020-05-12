BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
India Positive on Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

John Krasinski aka Jim Halpert Turns Emotional as 'The Office' Cast Recreates Show's Iconic Wedding

John Krasinski / Instagram.

John Krasinski / Instagram.

The entire episode was recreated to make a couple feel special as they are getting married through a video call amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

Share this:

John Krasinski has posted a snapshot of all his The Office co-stars to express his gratitude for recreating the iconic wedding sequence from the sitcom on his show ‘Some Good News (SGN)’.

Krasinski, who played the role of Jim Halpert in the popular sitcom, has shared a screenshot of the episode and wrote an emotional caption with it.

“Well... literally no words for this episode of @somegoodnews ! Once in a lifetime kind of stuff thanks to all my incredible guests #emmastome @zacbrownband @jennafischer and THE CAST OF THE OFFICE!!! Thank you thank you thank you!”

On Monday, in the latest episode on SGN, the iconic wedding dance scene from Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly’s wedding in season 6 of the show was recreated.

The dance sequence which none of The Office fans can possibly forget had Michael Scott and other employees of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company groove on ‘Forever’ by Chris Brown, as they entered the aisle in their own style.

The entire episode was recreated to make a couple feel special as they are getting married through a video call amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

In the clip, Krasinski also mentioned that this couple’s proposal seemed to be ‘oddly familiar’.

The proposal was exactly like the wedding proposal scene in the sitcom.

Moreover, Krasinski not only became their wedding officiator but was also the best man for the same.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading