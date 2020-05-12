John Krasinski aka Jim Halpert Turns Emotional as 'The Office' Cast Recreates Show's Iconic Wedding

John Krasinski has posted a snapshot of all his The Office co-stars to express his gratitude for recreating the iconic wedding sequence from the sitcom on his show ‘Some Good News (SGN)’.

Krasinski, who played the role of Jim Halpert in the popular sitcom, has shared a screenshot of the episode and wrote an emotional caption with it.

“Well... literally no words for this episode of @somegoodnews ! Once in a lifetime kind of stuff thanks to all my incredible guests #emmastome @zacbrownband @jennafischer and THE CAST OF THE OFFICE!!! Thank you thank you thank you!”

On Monday, in the latest episode on SGN, the iconic wedding dance scene from Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly’s wedding in season 6 of the show was recreated.

The dance sequence which none of The Office fans can possibly forget had Michael Scott and other employees of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company groove on ‘Forever’ by Chris Brown, as they entered the aisle in their own style.

The entire episode was recreated to make a couple feel special as they are getting married through a video call amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

In the clip, Krasinski also mentioned that this couple’s proposal seemed to be ‘oddly familiar’.

The proposal was exactly like the wedding proposal scene in the sitcom.

Moreover, Krasinski not only became their wedding officiator but was also the best man for the same.