John Krasinski Brings 'The Office' Cast Together to Recreate the Famous Wedding Dance

Every fan of The Office remembers how Michael Scott and other employees of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company had danced on the wedding of two coworkers Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly in Season 6 of the sitcom. All the members of the office had entered the aisle in style and danced on ‘Forever’ by Chris Brown in their own unique ways.

The iconic scene was recreated recently and this time for a real wedding.

John Krasinski, who played Jim in the popular sitcom, made the much-awaited reunion possible on his Instagram show ‘Some Good News’. In this show, the actor brings some happy news that has happened in the past week amid the sad and tough situation around the world.

During his latest episode of SGN, John said, “Perhaps my favourite love story of the week was a couple down in Maryland, whose wedding proposal was oddly familiar,” as the screen cut to the famous proposal scene of The Office.





John then announced that the much-in-love duo would get married via video call. The Quiet Place actor said he would be the officiator for the couple’s online marriage. He also served as the best man for the wedding. As the maid of honour, John then surprised the couple by presenting Jenna Fischer (the actor who played Pam).



After John officiated their marriage with the relatives and friends of the couple present via a Zoom call, John connected with his “family” and called up the cast of The Office.

Soon, Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Angela Kinsey, Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery, Creed Bratton, Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms, Phyllis Smith and Oscar Nunez all showed up on the screen and recreated the dance from the sitcom.



