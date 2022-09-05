John Lennon Claimed That He Was Visited By an Alien, Reveals Close Friend Uri Geller

John Lennon, who became a global icon, was the founder, rhythm guitarist and co-lead vocalist of the iconic band The Beatles. The musician’s love and fascination towards the concept of aliens, UFOs and extraterrestrials were no news to fans. Back in 1974, John Lennon claimed that he saw a UFO hovering over his flat in New York. Now, as per a report by Daily Star, one of his close friends named Uri Geller shared yet another of the musician’s bizarre encounters with aliens.

The Beatles singer believed that he was visited by an extraterrestrial and the traumatic event led him to ring up Geller for comfort at around 3 am in the morning. Geller revealed that he rushed to his hotel to meet Lennon who was pale and shivering in shock. He said, “John wakes me up in the middle of the night and he says, ‘Uri, you’ve got to come quickly. Something unbelievable happened to me.’” Geller initially looked at the time and suspected something was wrong with Lennon by the tone of his voice.

“So I tell John, ‘It’s three o’clock in the morning!’ But I could feel something was going on and something was desperately wrong with him,” he added. The duo decided to meet in the lobby of the hotel. While recalling their meeting, Geller revealed that Lennon was white and shaking. He quickly comforted him and asked the musician to calm down and explain what had happened to him.

He continued, “I told him to meet me halfway. I met John in a hotel in the lobby. I remember he was standing in the corner. He was white and shaking. So I asked John, ‘What happened?’” Reportedly, the Beatles icon claimed that he saw a light flash by his bedside and from there stretched out a hand of an extraterrestrial. Geller explained, “He says to me, ‘I was lying in my bed and suddenly I saw light by my bedside and out of this light an extra-terrestrial hand stretched out.’”

Initially, Geller thought Lennon must be lucid or hallucinating due to doping but the latter insisted that he wasn’t lying. “My first question was, ‘What did you smoke?’ But he swore to me that this happened to him,” said Gellar. He concluded, “We really connected because I believe in extraterrestrials and I believe in aliens. There is no doubt UFOs exist. There will be an alien encounter sooner or later.”

Lennon died at the age of 40 in Manhattan.

