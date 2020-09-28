John Lennon's Golden-rimmed Glasses up for Auction on 50th Anniversary of Beatles's Split

Fancy owning a piece of pop history? Sotheby’s is hosting an online auction this month of Beatles memorabilia to mark the 50th anniversary of the British band breaking up.

The sale offers items spanning the band’s entire performing career, including a signed copy of the Fab Four’s first single from 1962, “Love Me Do”, valued at between 15,000 and 20,000 pounds (Rs 14,20,817- Rs 18,94,423).

Other items on sale include a pair of John Lennon’s unmistakable glasses, valued at 30,000 to 40,000 pounds (Rs 28,41,635 - Rs 37,88,847), and his school detention sheet, estimated to be worth as much as 5,000 pounds (Rs 4,73,605), which details a record of his misbehaviour as a boy.

A 1966 Cartier watch, estimated at up to 25,000 pounds, is also up for grabs. It belonged to band manager Brian Epstein, whose death in 1967 is considered a key factor in the eventual separation of the four lads from Liverpool.

In another recent event, a pair of gold-plated spectacles believed to have been worn by Mahatma Gandhi and presented as a gift in the 1900s have emerged on the UK auction circuit, estimated to fetch between 10,000 pounds and 15,000 pounds.

East Bristol Auctions in Hanham, south-west England, said on Sunday that they were pleasantly surprised to find that the spectacles, dropped through their letterbox in an envelope, may have such a rich history behind it.

"It's a huge find of great historical importance. The vendor had presumed them to be interesting, but of no value and did tell me to dispose of them 'if they're not worth anything'," said auctioneer Andy Stowe of East Bristol Auctions.

The glasses, which have already attracted an online bid for 6,000 pounds, are said to have been in the family of the unnamed elderly gentleman vendor in England, who was told by his father that they were a gift to his uncle when he was working for British Petroleum in South Africa between 1910 and 1930.

