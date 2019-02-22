English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
John Mayer Offers to Edit Photobombers Out of DJ Diplo's Insta Photo, It Doesn't Go as Planned
It all started when the DJ posted, a photo a holiday photo of himself in a glassy lake, somewhere in Cape Town, South Africa.
If you're good at something, never do it for free.
We all have that friend who is good at Photoshop. But when US based DJ Diplo needed a hand with photo editing, none other than fellow musician Joh Mayer came forward to help.
However, Diplo would learn the hard way that everything has a price.
It all started when the DJ posted, a photo a holiday photo of himself in a glassy lake, somewhere in Cape Town, South Africa.
The picture would have been highly Instagrammable, had it not been for three random dudes photobombing Diplo as he posed with his back to them. He put up the photo on Instagarm nonetheless with the caption, "Couldn't get rid of these dudes behind me so please pretend they are not there and this picture is perfect".
Seeing Diplo's dilemma, the seven-time Grammy award winner decided to step in and show off a bit. “I can easily photoshop this for you," the musician commented.
And so he did. However, there's always a catch as Diplo was soon to find. While the dudes had been Photoshopped out of the frame, Mayer had diligently added his giant watermark smack in the middle of the photo to mark his production.
Diplo put up the new photo on his account too and wrote, "Wow @johnmayer really came thru for me at my time of need but he wanted 400 dollars to remove the watermark."
That's when Mayer truly trolled him. Responding to the photo, he wrote, “Wow okay guess you don’t like supporting artists.” and then he uploaded yet another edited photo in the 'Stories' section. However, the image did not just not have the random dudes or the watermark but also Diplo himself who had been edited out.
Needless to say, the incident provoked various rections on social media. And once people found out, they started creating their own versions of the photo.
I can’t stop laughing at this pic.twitter.com/VBVK1RogUg— 🖤nikki🖤 (@heynikkismith) February 19, 2019
Did I do good? 😭 pic.twitter.com/gdckgFjuwD— Tyanna (@tyannaisgreat) February 20, 2019
@diplo and @JohnMayer have me dying tho 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ACe5BlgA97— tg.ink.art (@TGINKART) February 19, 2019
You photobombed @diplo pic.twitter.com/qLTIeUh6tA— The Squadfather (@Nickthepsycho) February 19, 2019
@diplo ill take $250, thank you. cashapp: $ChristianElliston pic.twitter.com/WeyTQbVWWR— christian (@liquornlambos) February 20, 2019
lifeguard @diplo giving @DillonFrancis swimming lessons pic.twitter.com/noaOiDuCaP— kinz (@kinzsounds) February 19, 2019
tô rindo muito dessa interação do John Mayer com o Diplo no instagram pic.twitter.com/iSFzMRyCke— Fábio Figueiredo (@f_figueiredo) February 20, 2019
