John Oliver's Parody Book About Gay Bunny Among Most 'Challenged' Works

Not everyone was amused by the John Oliver send-up of a picture book by the wife and daughter of Vice President Mike Pence.Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Presents A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo, in which the Pence's family bunny turns out to be gay, was among the books most objected to in 2018 at the country's public libraries. The best-selling parody ranked No. 2 on the list of "challenged" books compiled by the American Library Association, with some complaining about its gay-themed content and political viewpoint.Oliver's book, credited to staff writer Jill Twiss, was a response to the Pences' A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo and to the family's conservative social viewpoint. The Pences themselves did not publicly object, and daughter Charlotte Pence has even said she purchased a copy of the Last Week Tonight book, noting that proceeds were going to charities for AIDS and suicide prevention for LGBTQ youth.The library association announced Monday that Alex Gino's George, a middle-grade novel about a transgender child, was No. 1 on its list. Others included Angie Thomas' best-seller about a teen girl whose friend is shot by police, The Hate U Give (drug use, profanity, "anti-cop" bias); and Dav Pilkey's Captain Underpants series (same-sex couple, "encouraging disruptive behavior").(With Associated Press inputs)