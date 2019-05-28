John Wright and Ganguly Reuniting During World Cup Game Has Made Fans Nostalgic
Under the leadership of John Wright and then captain Sourav Ganguly, India was able to break the 16-Test winning streak of Australia at the Eden Gardens.
Image tweeted by @marikannan33.
Wright, who coached India from 2000-2005, arrived at a time when the team was suffering from match-fixing scandals. The New Zealander along with the then newly-appointed captain Sourav Ganguly partnered to rebuild the fallen side and took it to great heights together.
Under their leadership, India was able to break the 16-Test winning streak of Australia at the Eden Gardens. The match is fondly remembered as one of the greatest witnessed in the sport, where Laxman and Rahul Dravid put their foot down and weaved a partnership of 376 runs. India, who were at a brink of loss after their first inning outing, bounced back and won it by 171 runs.
The duo was also involved in India's thrilling victory of 2002 Natwest Final against England, where two youngsters Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh arrived at the scene after India's mini-collapse and propelled the team to yet another famous victory.
While Team India triumphed in several away and home series under Wright's guidance, perhaps the biggest success the Ganguly-led Men in Blue tasted was during the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup, where India found themselves in the finals against Australia.
The Wright-Ganguly partnership was a fruitful one - one that took the team from its darkest days to the sunny ones. That India could win a match from any situation became a new norm.
So it shouldn't come as a surprise that seeing Wright and Ganguly together seated in the commentary box in 2019 for a warm-up World Cup game brought a smile on desi fans' faces.
A billion dollar picture ❤️@SGanguly99— Avadhoot Adawale (@avadhootadawale) May 28, 2019
and John Wright #INDvBAN #nostalgia pic.twitter.com/qXIcYbhg00
Ganguly and John Wright in commentary box— ♂️ (@Nagarjuna_29) May 28, 2019
Sourav Ganguly and John Wright in the commentary box. Goosebump moment. The golden times of Indian cricket.#INDvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/3Y28JzMsZH— Mari Kannan (@marikannan33) May 28, 2019
John Wright and Dada reunite. pic.twitter.com/PxERv731WE— Pratyush (@PratyushKhaitan) May 28, 2019
. @SGanguly99 and John Wright in the commentary box. Ganguly asks John Wright if he remembers the scores of a warm up match before the 2003 WC.— Bhavesh (@dodiyeah) May 28, 2019
@SGanguly99 Thank u dada for making a 90's kid re-live this moment, ur partnership with john Wright is beyond words. Lots of love. @cricketworldcup @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/SIaVltipEc— Hazard (@rohitacharya67) May 28, 2019
John Wright and Sourav Ganguly on commentary! Sigh time has moved on! #CWC19— Hitchy (@hitchwriter) May 28, 2019
Sourav Ganguly and John Wright are commentating on the India-Bangladesh warm-up game.— Shiladitya Pandit (@panditsTOI) May 28, 2019
Life is complete.#CricketWorldCup2019
John Wright and Sourav Ganguly reunited in the commentary box. That’s one combination I’d pay to listen to all day. #INDvBAN #CWC19— Vishal Agnihotri (@Dilliwasi) May 28, 2019
