Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case Witness Vapes, Starts Driving During Video Testimony

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are, currently, amid a cyclone of confessions, allegations, and testimonies. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star filed a defamation case of $50 million against Heard. The trial, being conducted in Fairfax, Virginia Court, recently had an eye witness, under Depp’s testimony, appear before the judge. Alejandro Romero, who works as a front desk attendant at the building where Depp and Heard lived, appeared before the judge through a video call. Romero, while producing his statements before the judge, managed to churn out laughter from the court, as he vaped and drove during the testimony.

In a video shared by Entertainment Tonight on YouTube, Romero is seen answering, what looked like a rapid-fire series of questions. Romero answered most of the questions, which were related to Heard’s makeup that day, with a no. During the session, a frame of the video caught Romero vaping.

Take a look at the video here:

Another moment when he earned laughter, including from Depp, was when Romero said, “I know you guys sent me the papers to review, and I’ll be honest, I didn’t want to review them because it’s been so long. I just don’t want to deal with this anymore,” as reported by ET. The judge of the session, Penney Azcarate, commented, “That was a first,” after seeing Romero vaping while testifying in front of the court.

Romero was being questioned about having met Heard in May 2016, and if he noticed any marks of injuries, hinting at possible domestic violence. Romero denied any such allegations.

Depp was recently done with the four-day-long testimony in the defamation case. The actor was cross-examined by Heard’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, who questioned Depp on the audio clips where he is reportedly berating Heard. A discourse around Depp’s alcohol abuse also surfaced in the court.

