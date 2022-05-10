Did Amber Heard Copy 'The Talented Mr Ripley' Lines in Her Testimony? Here's a Fact Check

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case trial has unfolded under the public eye, with every little detail from either of the actors’ testimonies in court going viral and coming under scrutiny. The trial has been highly polarising, with the general public pronouncing guilt or innocence upon either Depp or Heard, dividing into two camps. Some lines of Heard’s testimony, social media users have claimed, have been “copied" verbatim from the movie “The Talented Mr Ripley". This, however, is not the case. Though some part of Heard’s testimony sounds similar in meaning to the viral lines from the movie, it has not been “lifted" from the film as has been alleged. Newsweek, as well as other news organisations, in their fact-check analyses came to the same conclusion.

OMFG. Check this out. Amber Heard on the stand yesterday and what she said compared to the lines in The Talented Mr Ripley. Holy smokes this is CRAZY. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/6WMWK5aXI6— Ranty (@AuditTheAbsurd) May 5, 2022

A Twitter user shared a comparison between Amber Heard’s testimony and the dialogue spoken by Gwyneth Paltrow to Matt Damon in The Talented Mr Ripley. The two are similar in nature and tone, but Heard cannot be said to have “copied" the dialogue from the film.

Amber Heard: "When I was around Johnny I felt like the most beautiful person in the world—then he would disappear"Talented Mr. Ripley: "The thing with Dickie, it's like the sun shines on you and it's glorious—then he forgets you and it's very cold" Watch the clips side by side pic.twitter.com/WKkvjLfDKL — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) May 5, 2022

A Twitter user pointed out how the same manner of speaking could be adopted by anyone in an abusive relationship, writing, “you do realize that literally anyone who has been in a relationship like hers has likely described their partner in a similar way, right?"

Earlier, there was similar speculation over whether or not Heard had struck a “pose" for photographers while crying during her testimony, and over Johnny Depp seemingly avoiding looking at Heard when she was giving her testimony on the stands. Amber Heard suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, a psychologist told a Virginia jury in Johnny Depp’s USD 50 million defamation trial against the Aquaman star over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed on domestic violence. Meanwhile, Depp, during his testimony, said that he was a victim of domestic violence. “Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me," he said. “The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself."

