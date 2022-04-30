BuzzFix | Johnny Depp's Doodles; Amber Heard's Lawyer on Muffins: Viral Moments from Court

Moments from Johnny Depp-Amber Heard’s court trial in a defamation case have been going viral on social media consistently, with the general public dividing into camps defending either of the two actors. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married in 2015 and the two ultimately ended their marriage in 2017. Depp and Heard’s USD 100 million lawsuit for defamation started on April 11 in Fairfax, Virginia. Stars like Paul Bettany, billionaire Elon Musk, James Franco and Ellen Barkin among several stars are testifying in court, reported by Page Six. The case was initiated with powerful opening statements from Ben Chew and J. Benjamin Rottenborn who represented Johnny Depp and Amber Heard respectively. Here are some moments that came under public scrutiny after going viral on social media.

When Johnny Depp doodled inside courtroom

On the 10th day of trial, Depp was seen scribbling a drawing during the trial.

Johnny Depp doodling in court

When Amber Heard’s lawyer objected to his own question

Heard’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, objecting to his own line of questioning went viral on the internet. A video posted by Crime and Law channel shows the incident that drew a chuckle from the ‘Pirates of Caribbean’ star. The lawyer was questioning Depp’s house manager Ben King about an incident in 2015 that left the actor with a severed finger. “You didn’t know what could cause damage to Mr. Depp’s hand while you were there on March 8, correct?” Rottenborn asked King. The house manager replied that a doctor had told him that Depp had injured his finger, but he was soon cut off by the lawyer.

“Uh, objection, hearsay,” Rottenborn interrupted.

“Wait, you asked the question,” Judge Penney Azcarate responded.

The ‘mega pint of wine’ meme

A video of Depp and Heard was shown in court wherein Depp could be seen pouring wine while saying angrily, “Want to see crazy, I’ll give you [expletive] crazy. I got your crazy. All your crazy." As per a Newsweek report, one of Heard’s attorneys asked Depp if he was drunk during the moment, adding, “You poured yourself a mega pint of red wine, correct?" Depp replied: “A mega pint? I poured myself a large glass of wine. I thought it necessary."

Johnny Depp "mega pint of wine" is relatable to wine women everywhere

The muffin questions

As per Newsweek, psychologist Dr. Shannon Curry was hired by Depp’s legal team to evaluate Heard, took to the stands as an expert witness. Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft repeatedly asked her questions on her (Dr Curry’s) husband having bought muffins which were eaten together by her and Heard when the actor was being evaluated.

When Johnny Depp’s bodyguard was asked questions about actor’s penis

Johnny Depp’s personal security, Malcolm Connolly, recently testified in court. In a video that recently surfaced on social media, Malcolm is answering a bunch of questions asked by Heard’s lawyer. “And when you arrived at the house you could hear a ruckus, correct?” to which Malcolm replies, “Yeah, I could definitely hear something through the door, yeah.” A few moments later, a question pops up asking if Depp was trying to urinate in the house’s foyer, hearing which, Malcolm is taken aback for a second and then replies bluntly, “No.”

A wave of laughter was heard in the courtroom, including Depp who also erupts in laughter. The lawyer, amid the chuckle, asks, “Mr Depp had his penis out, didn’t he?” Malcolm is heard saying, “I think I’ve never seen Mr Depp’s penis,” after which, Depp who was already giggling, laughs again shoving his face in his arms.

Courtroom Moment: The courtroom laughed at the response of #JohnnyDepp's bodyguard when asked about Depp allegedly urinating in his foyer at his Australia home and his penis.

The vaping witness

Alejandro Romero, who works as a front desk attendant at the building where Depp and Heard lived, appeared before the judge through a video call. Romero, while producing his statements before the judge, managed to churn out laughter from the court, as he vaped and drove during the testimony.

In a video shared by Entertainment Tonight on YouTube, Romero is seen answering, what looked like a rapid-fire series of questions. Romero answered most of the questions, which were related to Heard’s makeup that day, with a no. During the session, a frame of the video caught Romero vaping.

Depp recently finished his four-day testimony in court. On his fourth day on the stand, Depp was cross-examined by Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn. He was asked about audio recordings of arguments with Heard and whether she was the only person who had a problem with his alcohol abuse.

