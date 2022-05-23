Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Defamation Trial Brings 'Me Too' to Limelight Once Again

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial has sharply polarised social media users who seem to harbour vehement convictions on the “innocence” of either of the sides. In light of the highly-publicized case, “Me Too” has started trending on Twitter again. No conclusion has been drawn by the court where the trial is under way but social media users have been giving their own “verdicts”. While one camp believes that Depp is a victim of domestic abuse as has been claimed by him in court, the other believes Heard’s claim of being an abuse and sexual assault victim. The case has been tied to the “Me Too” movement by the general public on Twitter, who have weighed in on how it fits into and impacts the movement.

While some social media users claimed that the case has “discredited” the Me Too movement, others felt that it has only reinforced the relevance of the same. It must also be considered that Johnny Depp’s popularity as a celebrity far outweighs that of Amber Heard’s and it may have a significant impact on what the public opinion is shaping up to be. At various points, ‘Justice for Johnny Depp’, ‘Amber Heard is a Liar’ and other such opinions have trended on Twitter.

That the #MeToo backlash is gaining strength just as Roe is about to fall feels appropriate. Opposition to women’s rights is being laundered into legitimacy under the guise of “nuance” or support for the “rights” of others, i.e. accused men and fetuses. — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) May 22, 2022

Always remember abuse is never about the Gender ..its only ever about the victim !! Amber decided to hide behind the #metoo movement thinking nothing could go wrong, on every audio I have heard she is the abuser in some way shape or form. Let Johnny breath again ffs !!!! — 🖤Abuse has no gender🖤 (@abusehasnogende) May 21, 2022

Amber stans have gone from "He's the abuser" to "Yeah, she hit him and started physical fights but it can't be abuse as he's stronger than her (i.e. he's a man). They don't see just how harmful these words are to DV victims and the #MeToo movement as a whole.#JusticeForJohnny — DeppHeardTruth (@DeppHeardTruth) May 16, 2022

#MeToo barely scratched the surface and Roe was a compromise. The correct response to the rollback of these extremely modest and belated gains for women’s rights is to adopt a maximalist and unapologetic feminism. — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) May 22, 2022

Interesting that the media has decided that the narrative is "#DeppVsHeard is destroying #metoo". Not the fact that "you're an addict no one will believe you if you come forward" is a part of why victims aren't believed. Society is still really terrible at understanding abuse. — Liana Kerzner (@redlianak) May 20, 2022

Amber Heard suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, a psychologist earlier told a Virginia jury in Johnny Depp’s USD 50 million defamation trial against the Aquaman star over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed on domestic violence. Dr. Dawn Hughes claimed that Heard repeatedly was “subjected to sexual violence” from Depp. Depp, during his testimony, said that he was a victim of domestic violence. “Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me,” he said. “The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.