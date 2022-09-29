Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Inspires Movie, Twitter Signs Petition to Stop Release

Following the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial’s memefication, now an entire film is to be released on the case. It’s no secret that the memes targeted Heard way more than they did Depp, giving misogynists a new excuse to bully women and #MeToo. It also led to a new subcategory to be added to the types of misogynistic bullying exhibited on social media. ‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial Film’ is to be released on Tubi, and a clip from it has caused outrage on social media.

It shows a dramatized version of the Depp-Heard trial, further sensationalized into a movie. A petition has come up in reaction, asking Tubi to not release the film. According to a Variety report, the movie stars Mark Hapka in Johnny Depp’s role, and Megan Davis in the role of Amber Heard. Twitter users also argued that the actors appeared “miscast” in context of physical appearances, which might influence how they are perceived.

Petition: I sincerely doubt that Tubi will pull the movie at this point, but signing it might make you feel better: https://t.co/MCFpdGraIg — ꧁༺༻꧂ (@LeaveHeardAlone) September 28, 2022

203 have signed. Let’s get to 500! Tubi: Do Not Release the ‘Hot Take: Depp v. Heard’ movie – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/J8mzlCDLme via @Change — Libby ‍☠️⚔️ #JohnnyDeppIsALegend (@DeppSoldier_22) September 16, 2022

Please sign this petition to stop the Depp v. Heard movie that seeks to exploit the trial for money. Even JD fans with a conscience should sign. #AmberHeardDeservesAnApology Tubi: Do Not Release the ‘Hot Take: Depp v. Heard’ movie – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/hhJB2A3xm7 — Dani Fethez (@DaniMet1) September 16, 2022

Oh hell no. I will be signing it immediately. — Nikki- Not Nicole (@NikkiBattles) September 28, 2022

. @Tubi you could have donated this budget to DV survivor programs and actually done some good in the world. Instead you did this. Shame. https://t.co/ku2u3Tkhfj — fakebaby@amberheard.net (@SpeakUpForAmber) September 28, 2022

“Given the sensitive material discussed in this case, including the dynamics of abuse, spousal rape, domestic violence, domestic abuse and substance abuse, there is a growing concern that this rush to release is focused more on controversy than on care and understanding,” the petition reads. It expresses apprehension that the film will alienate survivors of domestic violence from the resources that they need.

The petition argues that the trial is not a completely settled matter and that it seems “far too soon to weigh in on the lives of Depp & Heard while this continues to be an ongoing legal matter for both of them.”

