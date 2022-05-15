Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial is the Latest Subject of Amul Doodle, Take a Look

The much-publicised legal battle between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has garnered a lot of attention worldwide. Amid all the chaos, Amul recently posted an advertisement, taking a dig at the ongoing defamation trial between the two. The dairy brand posted a topical advertisement that shows Heard and Depp inside a courtroom. As a part of the advertisement, Amul wrote, “Too much seen and Heard”, is written, followed by the line, “Amul, Depp your knife in.” “Amul Topical: High profile and highly publicised legal battle!" read the caption. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather over 4K likes. “Amul is the ‘Family Guy’ of the marketing world, no fucks to give about anything," wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, "

Everyone who grew up in India has loved Amul from the moment we switched from mom’s(lol). it’s not just about the taste it was the catchy and fun ads and tunes but nowadays every ads u guys give out is cringey and uninspired. The tunes and songs are not on par to the level that amul was in when we were younger. For eg: “Taste so good for an amul ice cream!" wrote another person.

While both have received support online, their Instagram following gives a clearer picture on who has a stronger backing. Reportedly, Johnny Depp’s official Instagram account has seen a massive jump in followers since his lawsuit against Heard. Johnny had joined Instagram in April 2020 and soon after that he managed to amass more than 1 million followers, as reported by The Statesman.

When Johnny’s libel case against the Sun Newspaper began in 2020, his followers stood at around 5.8 million. This figure soon increased to 10 million followers by April 2021 on the media-sharing site. Then on April 11, 2022, the defamation case against Amber began and ugly things started to unfold between the duo.

The current trial began when Johnny slapped a defamation suit of 50 million against Amber. This was over an op-ed that Amber wrote in The Washington Post. The actress claimed in the article that she was a domestic abuse survivor. Although Amber did not mention Johnny in the piece she wrote, Johnny’s attorneys argued that it still clearly defamed the actor.

