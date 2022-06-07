Johnny Depp Entertains Children, Fans After Dinner at UK's 'Varanasi' Restaurant

Johnny Depp had dinner at an Indian restaurant in UK to celebrate the verdict in his defamation case against Amber Heard. He shelled out over $62,000 (£50,000) on the curry dinner with his friends, as per a New York Post report. The restaurant staff called him a “down-to-earth bloke” and in proof of that, a video has emerged of Depp entertaining a number of kids at the restaurant. Depp’s legions of fans have cheered him on throughout the trial, and Depp is paying them back in kind, as has been visible during many of his fan interactions of late. Since the verdict, Depp has been spotted at a pub and made surprise appearances at Jeff Beck’s concerts in the UK.

“This is the Real Johnny Depp, he’s been like this his whole Career. Such a kind soul. It was so dope to see him do Willy Wonka For the kids, the Nerd in me would be freaking out if I saw him. I’d ask him to say, “Rum” because the way he said it in Pirate’s is hilarious. So glad to see this man be able to live his life freely now,” a user commented on YouTube. “Johnny is living his truth. He wants to be around folks that he can just be himself with I love he is eating in regular restaurants visiting with the children. Shaking hands giving hugs. He’s out of the Hollywood microscope. He moved on with his life the minute he got up out of his chair in the courtroom after his final testimony. He left for England in no time,” wrote another.

Johnny Depp had visited the Indian restaurant named Varanasi along with 20 of his friends, including guitarist Jeff Beck on Sunday. According to the Operation Director of Varanasi, Mohammed Hussain, the restaurant was informed about Depp’s visit on a short notice.

“I was shocked and at first, I thought it might have been a wind-up,” said Hussain. He added that the star arrived with his security team around 7 pm and the whole restaurant was booked for them. Talking of Depp, Hussain described him as “very lovely” and “down to earth bloke”. He added that the actor not only indulged in the feast but spent time with the staff chatting and clicking pictures with them and their family members.

