Johnny Depp Fans Are Now Selling 'Camille Vasquez For President' Merch

Johnny Depp’s fans have been extending their devotion to Camille Vasquez, one of the lawyers who represented him in his defamation suit against Amber Heard. Even though the highly-publicised trial is over, the fallout is still transpiring on social media. To appreciate the lawyer, Depp’s fans have now started selling merch pushing a “Camille Vasquez for President” agenda. As per a Page Six report, the merch includes items like hoodies, T-shirts, magnets and candles. Some of the items compare her to Heard, while others quote Vasquez from the trial, such as “respectfully, that’s not my question”.

As per Sportskeeda, some of the merch has sold thousands of units, including scented candles that follow the theme. A “Camille is my lawyer” T-shirt costs Rs 782 on Etsy at the time of writing this article. A T-shirt featuring “respectfully, that’s not my question” costs Rs 808.

Vasquez was recently elevated to partner at her law firm Brown Rudnick. Taking to Twitter, the firm announced, “We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.” The firm further said that historically, this decision is made at the end of their fiscal year, but given Vasquez’s performance in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, it was proven to the world that she was “ready to take this next step now.”

Vasquez has emerged as a favourite among the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s fans. She has also been lauded for her efficient cross-examination of Heard, regardless of the outcome of the trial. Her constant objections to Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft’s line of questioning also left Bredehoft visibly flustered.

