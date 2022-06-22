Johnny Depp Fans Demand Apology from Disney for Using Jack Sparrow's Face in Light Show

Johnny Depp’s face as Captain Jack Sparrow recently appeared in a light show in Disneyland Paris but the actor’s fans are not all happy. They have been demanding on social media that Disney should apologise to Depp. Some of Depp’s fans have even started a petition to get Disney to apologise to the actor. As per a report in Moneycontrol, Depp’s face made a reappearance in the light show after four years. Disney production chief Sean Bailey had said, back in 2018, that Depp was no longer going to be a part of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Even though Bailey had said that the move was to bring in new energy, Depp’s fans were not convinced by the reasoning.

During Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial, the former had said, “Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife-beater. So I’m sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe.” During the trial, Depp had claimed that he had lost his role as Jack Sparrow due to the op-ed written by Heard.

As amazing as this is, hey @Disney notice noone said a damn thing? Wanna know why? Because of how you did #JohnnyDepp wrong! You gonna pay him for using him like this? You gonna #Apologize ? You too @warnerbros #JohnnyDeppWon you all get no $ from me until you make things right! https://t.co/rf6Fo7PUu7 — Jo 🏴‍☠️ (@JoanneMacIntyre) June 21, 2022

Disney still profiting off Johnny Depp but refusing to apologise and admit they f*cked up #JohnnyDeppWon #JusticeForJohnny https://t.co/pHejD3yUgG — kelly (@K32fce) June 18, 2022

Disney fired Johnny Depp when Amber Heard lied about him then refuse to apologize when #JohnnyDeppWon and still continues to make money off him. Gotta love Disney! pic.twitter.com/feplTdVjkZ — SuperGamingAli (@ali_lefty) June 19, 2022

@Disney You can't have it both ways. If you think Johnny Depp's an abuser, then remove his face from your parks! But if you realized he's innocent, like 98% people on Social Media, then APOLOGIZE for firing him! You're giving mixed messages & being deceitful to your public! — newday35 (@newday354) June 20, 2022

Disney didn't hesitate to fire Johnny Depp over accusations without proof, but they have no problem using his face and name to make money 🙄#JusticeForJohnnyDepp#JohnnyDepp#NoJohnnyNoPirates pic.twitter.com/EqGah6BG32 — Hekate Black🌹🖤 (@HekateBlack) June 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Depp is said to have “moved on” from his defamation trial against Heard as he took to the stage to perform with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival on Sunday in Finland.

