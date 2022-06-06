Johnny Depp Fans 'Excited' for Pirates Actor's New Assault Trial is Plain Wrong

Johnny Depp, soon in the heels of his defamation trial against Amber Heard, has been sued again for allegedly assaulting a film crew member, Greg Brooks, in 2017. Brooks’ lawyer, Pat Harris told The Sun that this case has nothing to do with the verdict in Depp’s case against Heard. Brooks filed a personal injury case against Depp in 2018, but the trial had been postponed so far. The Depp-Heard case was unprecedentedly publicized and polarised social media users. It led to some fierce arguments over the Me Too movement and what the verdict means for abuse victims. The “meme-fication” of the trial, being packaged into easily-consumable videos, Reels and TikToks, has been heavily criticised.

Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez is set to defend the actor in the other case as well, as per Sportskeeda, and some social media users could be seen celebrating the fact. Others lashed back at what appears to be the consumption of a trial as though it were a “movie”.

Hope Rocky is ready for what’s about to come at him from the public… he thinks Johnny Depps actions were bad. He hasn’t seen what the public and media have up their sleeve yet. Lol — B L A K E (@blakerussellme) June 4, 2022

y'all acting like this assault case is the casting description of an upcoming MCU movie https://t.co/8mpYSxBpfj — Advit (@rebelmooned) June 5, 2022

These court documents becoming like leaked scripts to y’all like at some point it’s gotta stop https://t.co/H9H7vV9f17 — LB (@LBtheeLeo) June 6, 2022

these ppl getting excited abt his court cases i cant breathe https://t.co/wH1I8x3ui0 — j (@lovednletter) June 5, 2022

do people actually understand that this is real life? https://t.co/kHtsb5nbno — ingy (@ingakkk) June 5, 2022

#greggbrooksisaliar is such a vile and disgusting hashtag. The trial hasn't even started yet and Depp's parasocial freaks have already taken his side 😐 — Choco Boy (@chocoboystweets) June 5, 2022

In the Depp-Heard case, the Virginia civil jury ruled in favor of Depp on all three of his counts, finding that Heard had not only made false and defamatory statements, but that she’d done so with “actual malice” — a higher threshold for cases involving public figures. Jurors concluded Depp should receive more than $10 million. Depp’s victory was not absolute. Jurors also concluded that part of Heard’s counterclaim had merits. They rejected two of Heard’s three counts, but found she was defamed by a Depp lawyer who accused her of roughing up their apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded her $2 million.

