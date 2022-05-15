Johnny Depp Gained 10 Million Instagram Followers Since Court Trial Started

The much publicised legal battle between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has left their fans divided. While both have received support online, their Instagram following gives a clearer picture on who has a stronger backing.

Reportedly, Johnny Depp’s official Instagram account has seen a massive jump in followers since his lawsuit against Heard. Johnny had joined Instagram in April 2020 and soon after that he managed to amass more than 1 million followers, as reported by The Statesman.

When Johnny’s libel case against the Sun Newspaper began in 2020, his followers stood at around 5.8 million. This figure soon increased to 10 million followers by April 2021 on the media-sharing site. Then on April 11, 2022, the defamation case against Amber began and ugly things started to unfold between the duo.

Now, as of May 2022, Johnny enjoys a following of 16.9 million on Instagram. This means that the actor witnessed a jump of more than 10 million followers within just two years. Amber Heard, meanwhile, currently has just 4.5 million followers on the site.

The legal conflict between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is currently one of the most talked about controversies on the internet. The trial is even live streamed on websites where viewers witness the argument and take sides.

Johnny has sued The Sun newspaper in court over an article which claimed that the actor assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard. The article had branded Johnny as a “wife beater”. While Johnny contended that the allegations were false, the newspaper had said that the article was accurate.

Eventually, Johnny lost the libel case after the judge found that 12 of the 14 alleged cases of domestic violence had taken place.

The current trial began when Johnny slapped a defamation suit of 50 million against Amber. This was over an op-ed that Amber wrote in The Washington Post. The actress claimed in the article that she was a domestic abuse survivor. Although Amber did not mention Johnny in the piece she wrote, Johnny’s attorneys argued that it still clearly defamed the actor.

