Johnny Depp Gets Standing Ovation at London Concert Ahead of Amber Heard Case Verdict

As the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case remains under jury deliberation, Depp rocked it out for the second night in a row at a Jeff Beck concert. After his surprise performance in Sheffield, the Pirates of the Caribbean star performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London, as per a report in The Guardian. Beck introduced him as “someone who came knocking on my dressing room door about five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing since”. Depp was on stage for about 20 minutes and when he got a standing ovation from the audience, the moment went viral on social media.

While social media users’ opinion has shown a clear tilt towards Depp’s side in the highly-publicized defamation trial, scores of fans have also rooted for him outside the court and elsewhere. The standing ovation had Depp’s fans emotional.

Johnny Depp performing with @jeffbeckmusic at the Royal Albert Hall : standing ovation from the audience and a crowd waiting for him outside He won. pic.twitter.com/V3eV3FDpPm — elisa (@deppressead) May 31, 2022

bonniebritainphotography “#jeffbeckofficial and his frankly awesome band were joined on stage by #johnnydepp and the crowd gave a standing ovation. I loved every min. I was lost in the music! #jeffbeck you are a #guitarhero and JD fantastic to see you doing what you love ⭐️ “ pic.twitter.com/I5Wu6DrMPY — ReemDepp – Johnny Depp Deserves Justice (@ReemDepp) May 31, 2022

Johnny Depp gets a standing ovation at the Royal Albert Hall. pic.twitter.com/zUuFXKtKBz — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) May 31, 2022

Johnny Depp leaving Royal Albert Hall after performing with Jeff Beck last night.

The man got a standing ovation from the audience. As he should. ✊ pic.twitter.com/l4dLXtJvGY — elisa (@deppressead) May 31, 2022

Jeff Beck introducing Johnny Depp at the Royal Albert Hall ♥️ “He came knocking on my dressing room door about five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing since” pic.twitter.com/JhHAMvAEcR — ‍☠️ (@GellertDepp) May 30, 2022

Earlier, Depp made a surprise appearance at a Jeff Beck show in Sheffield on Sunday night, as per The Mirror. Beck is currently on his European tour. Him and Depp had sung a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’ back in 2020 and that was the song to which Depp rocked out that night. At Royal Albert Hall, Jimi Hendrix, Marvin Gaye and Lennon’s songs were covered by Depp and Beck.

