Johnny Depp Gifted Coats Worth Rs 40 Lakh to Keep 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Crew Warm

The crew of a movie franchise that spreads across 20 years is bound to become like family. Moreover, creating a cinematic marvel takes a pretty large crew. One example of such a franchise is Pirates of the Caribbean. Involving a total of 5 films, the film franchise has earned Disney a whopping $4.5 billion. Recently, Kevin McNally, who played the character of Mr. Gibbs in the movie, in an interview with Daily Express, revealed how Johnny Depp bought warm, waterproof coats for the 500-large crew during the shoot of the fourth sequel of the franchise, ‘Pirates of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,’ in 2010. It was reported that the actor spent a whopping £40,000, or roughly Rs. 40 lakhs out of his pocket to provide crew with some warmth in the cold British weather.

“He bought the entire crew coats. The cast didn’t get any coats, however. I guess he did not want to spoil us. He also got them some really nice wallets with a tattoo imprinted on them. He had the same ‘Sparrow’ tattoo on his arm,” McNally said. It was first reported in 2010 when a crew member told Marie Claire, “It is a great morale boost for us and an example of why he is one of the nicest people in Hollywood.”

The ‘Pirates of The Caribbean’ franchise last released a film in 2017, and since then, talks about the sixth part under the making have been simmering and triggering multiple theories and rumours about the movie. The rumour mill churned one that involved Margot Robbie gearing up to feature as the lead in the sixth part.

A few months later, Robbie confirmed the rumour in an interview and left fans of the franchise excited. A female-fronted movie carrying a fresh whiff along with it has left people on their toes. It is also rumoured that the Australian actress wants the character to be LGBTQ.

