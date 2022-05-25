Johnny Depp Has a Facepalm Moment After Witness' Weird Reply About Marlon Brando

Fairfax County, Virginia, is currently witnessing a high-profile defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Amid multiple testimonies, the most recent to appear in the court was Dr David Spiegel. Dr Spiegel was called in by Amber’s lawyers as an expert to testify against Depp.

Along with some analysis-turned-allegations and legal discourse, Dr Spiegel sparked laughter in the court and forced Depp to shove his face in his palms. Apparently, allegations of Depp using an earpiece were seen surfacing in court. It was said that the use of earpieces was prevalent since Depp used to frequently forget his lines. Dr Spiegel suggested that the blunt memory was evidence of Depp’s drug abuse.

Challenging the allegations, Depp’s attorney counter-questioned Dr Spiegel, which made him slip and say something that erupted a chatter in the courtroom. When Dr Spiegel suggested that Johnny used an earpiece to be fed with lines on his set, Wayne Dennison, Depp’s attorney said, “Do you know whether Marlon Brando used an earpiece?” To this, Dr Spiegel replied, “Isn’t he dead?” Naturally, Wayne agreed that he indeed is dead. Then Dr Spiegel said, “So, the answer is no then. He does not use one now.”

As soon as Dr Spiegel uttered these words, Johnny is seen shoving his head into his palms due to the witless nature of Dr Spiegel’s statement.

Take a look:

https://twitter.com/cathyrusson/status/1528781894409523200

Dr Spiegel gave several other analyses. He discussed Depp’s behaviour and his involvement in intimate partner abuse. He said, “Mr Depp has behaviours that are consistent with someone that has both substances use disorder as well as behaviours of someone who is a perpetrator of intimate partner violence.”

In April, Depp’s lawyers brought in Dr Shannon Curry who gave her insight and said that Amber showed signs of borderline personality disorder and Histrionic Personality Disorder.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.