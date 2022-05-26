Johnny Depp Jokes About 'Missing' His Severed Finger During Court Testimony

Johnny Depp, in the ongoing defamation trial, testified on how Amber Heard allegedly threw two bottles at him, causing his fingertip to get severed. As per Law & Crime Network, Depp demonstrated where he was sitting at a bar in Australia when the alleged incident occurred. Speaking on how he told one Dr Kipper about losing a “good chunk” of his finger, Depp jokingly quoted himself: “I miss it.” Depp has often responded to questions in a humourous way during his testimony at the trial under way at the Virginia court.

Here is the specific moment as seen in a video shared by Court TV:

"I told him that Ms. Heard threw a bottle and cut a chunk of my finger off… I miss it."#JohnnyDepp, back on the stand, describes the vodka riot in Australia where he says #AmberHeard cut the tip of his finger off. WATCH #CourtTV LIVE – https://t.co/tnYdPcDRMU pic.twitter.com/iVRRbsL7l6 — Court TV (@CourtTV) May 25, 2022

The ongoing defamation trial has seen some lighthearted moments. Recently, one such moment involved Depp’s lawyer Ben Chew and Judge Penney Azcarate. In a video shared by Law & Crime Network, Judge Penney Azcarate can be heard joking with Depp’s attorney, calling him a “snarky guy” as the whole courtroom bursts into laughter. People on Twitter, who have been sharply divided over the purported “innocence” of either Depp or Heard, appreciated the moment and Judge Penney’s “sense of humour”. Some also said that the moment provided a breather amid the ongoing tension in the Virginia court.

Earlier, another such moment made the court laugh, when a witness from Johnny Deep’s side appeared in the court on Tuesday. The witness, identified as Morgan Night, worked at the Hicksville trailer park in California where Heard, Depp and friends visited in May 2013. Night was called to the court to share his version of the trip.

During the cross-examination, Heard’s lawyer asked him, “Mr Night, you are a pretty big fan of Johnny Depp, aren’t you?” Responding to the line of questioning, Night replied nonchalantly, “I am not, to be honest.” This made the courtroom burst into laughter.

