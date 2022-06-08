Johnny Depp Makes His TikTok Debut, Thanks Loyal Fans for Standing by Him

Actor Johnny Depp made his TikTok debut on Tuesday to thank all his fans who have been supporting him. Last week, Depp won the defamation case against his former wife Amber Heard. He was awarded $10.35 million in damages as the verdict said that Heard defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which she did not name him.

During the six-week look trial, fans of the 58-year-old actor flooded the social media platforms with videos and memes mocking Heard and supporting Depp. In his first TikTok video Depp shared shots of his fans expressing their support, while the actor waved at them. The video also featured a montage of his recent music tour with Jeff Beck. Sharing the video on the social media platform, Depp expressed his gratitude to the fans in the caption. “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together.” He added, “We have walked the same road together.” The actor said that he along with his community of staunch fans have done the “right thing” together. He also mentioned that following the conclusion of the trial he will move forward along with his fans. Depp described his fans as his “employers” and added, “Once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Johnny Depp has posted his first tiktok (on all his social media) as a thank you to those that have supported him. <a href=”https://t.co/fMXOIdro2t”>pic.twitter.com/fMXOIdro2t</a></p>— Strawberry Fields ミ☆ (@sunflxwervolsix) <a href=”https://twitter.com/sunflxwervolsix/status/1534191014100992000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 7, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

During the trial, supporters of the actor were vocal on social media, including TikTok where they dissected and presented their opinions quite generously. The fans were also on the scene in Virginia, where many waited outside for a glimpse of the actor during the proceedings.

Following news of Depp’s new TikTok account, a spokesperson for Heard said, “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward.” The statement also added that the verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is quite simple, that they should be afraid to stand up and speak out.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.