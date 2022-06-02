Johnny Depp Met Fans, Chilled at UK Pub as Jury Reached Amber Heard Case Verdict

Johnny Depp was seen at a UK pub around the time when the Fairfax court jury was set to announce the verdict in his defamation case against Amber Heard. Several photos and videos of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor interacting with fans mere minutes before and after the verdict was out have surfaced on social media. As per an Evening Standard report, he was spotted at the Newcastle pub after winning the defamation case. “Met Johnny Depp in Bridge Tavern Newcastle just now… that was quite surreal,” one Garry Spedding tweeted, along with a photo of Depp shaking hands with some individuals.

Met Johnny Depp in Bridge Tavern Newcastle just now… that was quite surreal pic.twitter.com/upe2BHsZ4G — Gary Spedding (@GarySpedding) June 1, 2022

One Darren Williams tweeted, “For anyone interested… Johnny Depp and Sam Fender just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside”.

For anyone interested…Johnny Depp and Sam Fender just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/j73jjiSiop — Darren Williams (@DazWilliams) June 1, 2022

Enjoying his W with Sam Fender haha class pic.twitter.com/GPvXc9NOA1 — Con (@_ConnorWard) June 1, 2022

#JohnnyDepp in a pub in Newcastle, June 01, 2022. pic.twitter.com/RWnPLLE7SS — ReemDepp – Johnny Depp Deserves Justice (@ReemDepp) June 1, 2022

On Tuesday night, the jury in the dramatic legal battle, which was underway at the Fairfax County, Virginia for six weeks, announced that Johnny has successfully proven that Amber had defamed him when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence. Heard is now ordered to pay USD 15 million in damages to Depp.

Heard had countersued for $100 million, saying she was defamed by statements made by Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, who told the Daily Mail her abuse claims were a “hoax”. The jury agreed that Heard was defamed by those statements, and also awarded her damages — but at a significantly lower amount, $2 million, as per AFP.

Earlier, when the trial had broken for jury deliberation, Depp had given surprise performances on two nights at Jeff Beck concerts. In one of them that took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Depp had gotten a standing ovation from the audience.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.