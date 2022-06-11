Johnny Depp Original 'Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr' on New Album Has Fans Emotional

Johnny Depp is releasing an album jointly with Jeff Beck and they have released a video for an original written by Depp, titled “This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr.” As per a Variety report, Depp has written one more song for the album, titled “Sad Motherf***in’ Parade.” The album, “18”, otherwise consists of covers, some of them sung by Depp and some full instrumentals. The album will release on CD and digital platforms on July 15. The lyrics include lines like: “This is a song for Miss Hedy Lamarr/ Erased by the world that made her a star…”

Naturally, Depp’s fans have been enthused. Although many fans have made connections in light of Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard, the song was sung by Depp as early as in 2019 at shows with Beck, as per Variety.

"So hard to talk when no one will hear.

And everyone stares as you quiver in fear.

It's shameful, shameless, painful, painless. " – Johnny Depp

('This is a song for Ms Hedy Lamarr') — Johnny Depp quotes (@jdepponcesaid) June 9, 2022

jeff beck about 'this is a song for miss hedy lamarr' written by johnny depp: "i was blown away by it. that song is one of the reasons i asked him to make an album with me."https://t.co/eAYgdFh4nw pic.twitter.com/YJwkidGsQd — alex / 40 (@jdeppfxnn) June 9, 2022

Having 'This is a song for Ms. Hedy Lamarr' on repeat this evening. It's so good. Johnny is finally doing what he's been wanting to be doing. If you haven't heard the song, go give it a listen. You'll be hooked!! #JohnnyDepp #Thisisasongformisshedylamarr #music — StarFox (@MsStarFox) June 11, 2022

We can all relate to this "I don't believe humans anymore, I won't believe human anymore" This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr #JohnnyDepp & #JeffBeck #HappyBirthdayJohnnyDepphttps://t.co/5p3dNuMnj5 pic.twitter.com/7wwKc9Plqj — LostInFilms (@Lost_In_Films_) June 9, 2022

Recently, Beck, on stage, while interacting with the audience, said that he had met Depp five years ago and their bond has been strong ever since. “We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July,” Beck announced during the concert, reported The Guardian.

Depp was performing with the guitarist a day or two before the jury announced the verdict in the defamation trial between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard. This album will mark Depp’s major project after the defamation trial, which he won. Depp did not make any reference to the judgement of the trial, but Beck did say, “What a result.”

