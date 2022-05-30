Johnny Depp Sings 'Isolation' in Surprise Performance as Amber Heard Case Goes to Jury

As the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial broke for jury deliberation, Depp fans were in for a pleasant surprise. The Pirates of the Caribbean star made a surprise appearance at a Jeff Buck show in Sheffield on Sunday night, as per The Mirror. Buck is currently on his European tour. Him and Depp had sung a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’ back in 2020 and last night, that was the song to which Depp rocked out. Depp and Heard’s defamation trial has seen much social media fervour in support of Depp, and after last night’s surprise performance, his legions of fans couldn’t rein in their emotions.

Johnny Depp’s now back doing what he loves the most ! Few days after end of the trial, he’s on stage with Jeff Beck singing « isolation » « Victim of the insane.. » pic.twitter.com/kiD2AO6QbV — elisa (@deppressead) May 29, 2022

Just been to the see Jeff Beck at Sheff City Hall……Johnny Depp….guest vocals awesome set pic.twitter.com/VbZnEtLsbF — Martin rhymes (@Martindci) May 29, 2022

Johnny Depp is straight back to doing what he loves, as he should be ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5QBKQhyjYi — ‍☠️ (@GellertDepp) May 29, 2022

ladies and gentlemen, johnny depp is back and better than ever pic.twitter.com/uwV6FAxAXf — nina‍☠️ (@ninasdepp) May 29, 2022

That’s our boy! He looks good in a suit but this is how Johnny Depp should always be! pic.twitter.com/XoE1xPYjR4 — Jayne B Waldmignon QC ‍☠️ (@jayneb68910675) May 29, 2022

johnny depp singing isolation live on stage again?! WHAT IS THIS? HEAVEN??? https://t.co/EVE8mq9l9G — dia (@sparrowjvck) May 29, 2022

seeing Johnny Depp playing guitar, doing what he really loves, smiling, this is what I call happiness pic.twitter.com/OY6G2RiuFi — Johnny Depp Fan (@justjdepp) May 29, 2022

Recently, a video shared online showed Depp leaving the court while his fans waited to see him. Amid the cheers, one of the fans was heard saying, “You’ll always be our Captain Jack Sparrow.” To this, Depp replied in the iconic voice of his famous character, “He’s still around somewhere. I see him now and again.” The actor further adds “He shows up now and again,” with a smile.

While in his car, Depp waved to his fans as one shouted, “We love you Johnny”. Another person was heard saying “We love your hair”, to which the actor jokingly pointed at his scalp.

