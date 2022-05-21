Johnny Depp Starts Laughing as Amber Heard's Lawyer Questions Witness on 'Million Alpacas'

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial has seen a vaping witness, an observer having a laughing fit, Johnny Depp passing around candies and Amber Heard’s lawyer objecting to his own question among other unlikely events. Now, the mention of alpacas has had Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez break into laughter. A witness was asked by Heard’s attorney if Disney would entertain paying Depp “a million alpacas”. As per a Newsweek report, Disney production executive Tina Newman, who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, was the one who was asked the question.

Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, asked Newman if she knew whether Depp was being considered for a sixth Pirates film. When Newman said she didn’t know, Bredehoft asked, “Is Disney aware that Mr. Depp has testified under oath that he would not take another Pirates of the Caribbean franchise role for $300 million and a million alpacas?” Newman said no, and Bredehoft asked if Disney would entertain “paying Mr Depp more than $300 million and providing him with more than a million alpacas to be able to obtain his services for any future Pirates of the Caribbean role.”

Courtroom Moment: #JohnnyDepp laughs as #AmberHeard’s attorney asked a witness whether #Disney would entertain Depp by giving him more than 1 million alpacas. pic.twitter.com/oFXb5JDy11 — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 19, 2022

This is not the first time that the alpaca question has been brought up in court. Additionally, Depp’s fan Andrea Diaz has been rooting for him outside the court with a pair of alpacas. Vasquez has posed for photos with the animals.

In a recent viral video, Depp was seen receiving gifts and cards and even a briefcase from fans who were expectantly waiting for the Hollywood icon outside the Virginia courthouse. The video in question was from JessVal Ortiz, a content creator who detailed her experience of going to the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial that was only 20 minutes away from her house.

The reel featured Ortiz walking to the trial where various vans from various media outlets were gathered to cover the same. The clip also featured many fans crowding around Johnny Depp’s van when he exited the court. The well-wishers crowded at Depp’s open car window and threw cards and gifts inside the car while others held onto his hands and took videos and photos of the event. One excited fan even snuck a whole briefcase into Depp’s car as he drove by. When Amber Heard’s car rolled up into the driveway, no one seemed to bother and the silence was striking as her car quietly speeded away.

