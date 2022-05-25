Johnny Depp Supporters are 'Review Bombing' Experts Who Testified For Amber Heard

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial that is currently unfolding under the public eye has seen a series of experts testifying. The Internet has had its vehement opinion as to the “innocence” of either of the parties and now, Depp’s supporters have been “review-bombing” the experts called by Heard’s team. NBC News journalist Kat Tenbarge shared WebMD reviews for one of them: psychiatrist Dr David Spiegel, who recently testified and claimed that Depp exhibits “behaviours that are consistent with someone that both has substance-use disorder as well as behaviours of someone who is a perpetrator of intimate-partner violence”, as per The Independent.

The one-star reviews left for Dr Spiegel go something like this: “SCARY!!! Honestly this “doctor” seems iffy and scary! and not because I’m a Johnny Depp supporter is because listening to him and his vibe is SCARY!!!!! [sic]” Others claim they would not “recommend” this doctor to anyone after what went down at the court. One of the reviews simply reads “My dog stepped on a bee”, which is a distasteful meme made out of Heard’s testimony.

People have been review-bombing the experts called by Amber Heard’s team. This is the psychiatrist who testified today. All in the last 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/c7jOXGEeFY — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) May 23, 2022

Dr Dawn Hughes, forensic psychologist who testified for Heard, also had similar reviews left for her. Hughes had said that Heard suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of allegedly having faced intimate partner violence.

Here are the fake reviews Depp stans are posting about Dr. Hughes. pic.twitter.com/NPj6FYBqvm — The Geek Buzz (@Geekthedog) May 3, 2022

Allegations of Depp using an earpiece were seen surfacing in court. It was said that the use of earpieces was prevalent since Depp used to frequently forget his lines. Dr Spiegel suggested that the blunt memory was evidence of Depp’s drug abuse. Challenging the allegations, Depp’s attorney counter-questioned Dr Spiegel. When Dr Spiegel suggested that Depp used an earpiece to be fed with lines on his set, Wayne Dennison, Depp’s attorney said, “Do you know whether Marlon Brando used an earpiece?” To this, Dr Spiegel replied, “Isn’t he dead?” Naturally, Wayne agreed that he indeed is dead. Then Dr Spiegel said, “So, the answer is no then. He does not use one now.” Wayne then repeated how he had used the “past tense” for Brando.

In April, Depp’s lawyers brought in Dr Shannon Curry who gave her insight and said that Heard showed signs of borderline personality disorder and Histrionic Personality Disorder.

