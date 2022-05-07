Johnny Depp Supporters Claim Amber Heard 'Posed' for Photo While Crying During Testimony

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s highly-publicized defamation trial has divided social media into two opposing camps willing to lock horns, who believe in the “innocence" of either of the actors. Video clips from the court go viral regularly, with many aspects coming under public scrutiny. Now, social media users have alleged that Amber Heard seemed to pose for a photograph while crying during her testimony. The allegation, obviously, is based on subjective biases and not corroborated by any known facts. The opinion must also be regarded with caution, because what’s being seen as Heard striking a pose might have been anything else and even if it is a pose, it cannot qualify to condemn her in the case.

Not Amber Heard posing for a picture of her ‘crying’ in the middle of her testimony???? #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/Sf9Gwh6lif— Mary (@johnnyhellodepp) May 5, 2022

Amber Heard posing for photos. No tears but snot a’plenty https://t.co/xB2dHGNv95— frank drebin (@danblock4) May 5, 2022

Why is Amber Heard posing for pictures in the court room?pic.twitter.com/X6Apj34IAh— Hunter Lackey (@thehunterlackey) May 5, 2022

Amber Heard literally POSED for a photo on the stand for the media. pic.twitter.com/Ds1W4tPN29— mov (@movnoxious) May 6, 2022

Earlier, a similar conjecture had occurred over whether or not Johnny Depp “purposely" avoided looking at Amber Heard during her testimony. Amber Heard suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, a psychologist told a Virginia jury on Tuesday in Johnny Depp’s USD 50 million defamation trial against the Aquaman star over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed on domestic violence. Dr. Dawn Hughes claimed that Heard repeatedly was “subjected to sexual violence" from Depp. Depp, during his recently-concluded testimony, said that he was a victim of domestic violence. “Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me," he said. “The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself."

Johnny Depp’s agent earlier testified that the actor was to receive $22.5 million (Rs 172 crores) to star in the sixth ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film, but Disney decided to go “in a different direction" after Amber Heard published an op-ed reviving her domestic abuse allegations.

Jack Whigham, who represented Depp at Creative Artists Agency and later at Range Media Partners, testified that the December 2018 piece in the Washington Post had a “catastrophic" impact on Depp’s career, reports Variety.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.