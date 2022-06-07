Johnny Depp Tells Fans 'Nothing Would've Been Possible Without You' After Artist's Gift

Johnny Depp is currently touring the United Kingdom with guitarist Jeff Beck after his win in the defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has garnered immense support from his fans across the globe. Moments before his latest gig, Depp was showered with appreciation from a fan in the form of a portrait. An artist named Scott Greenwood presented a portrait of Depp painted in black and white. In a video shared on Instagram, Scott is seen tucking the giant portrait in a truck.

He then presents the portrait to Depp, who is mesmerised by the work of art by Scott and compliments the detailing that went into the painting. “That’s just mad… The things in… That is the tiniest little…” Depp is heard saying while gazing at the painting. Scott says, “Thank you so much everyone. It wouldn’t have been possible without you.” To which, Depp adds, “Nothing would've been possible without you. Thank you. Bless you.”

Johnny Depp loved the painting and called Scott a genius. He also autographed a few prints of the painting. Shared just a day ago, the video has garnered more than 2 lakh views and multiple comments from fans of Depp and Scott’s followers on Instagram.

“Unreal! Well-deserved recognition,” one user wrote. “Smashed it buddy,” wrote another. “So proud of you! To have met you when you were starting your journey to see this such a huge accomplishment and very well deserved,” one user commented.

The painting that Scott presented to Depp was in the works while the highly-publicized defamation trial was going on. Scott, in May, shared a clip that shows the painting coming to life.

Johnny Depp won the defamation case last week and was awarded damages of total $15 million, while Amber Heard was awarded $2 million on grounds of Depp’s lawyer defaming the actress.

