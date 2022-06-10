Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard Trial Wristbands Put up for Auction on eBay for Rs 3.9 Lakhs

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial created a mass interest that was unseen in recent times. Every aspect of the trial was publicised, including the paper wristbands that were given to people who attended the trial at Fairfax County in Virginia. The bands were distributed as a measure of crowd control among the crowds gathered to witness the trial. After it was over, a few attendees put up the wristbands for auction on eBay with prices starting from $5000 (Rs 3.89 lakh). This is one of the bands:

https://www.ebay.com/itm/185443585376

The seller says: “Up for auction is 1 of 100 actual wristbands given out on day 20 of the Depp v Heard trial in Fairfax County, Virginia at the County courthouse. This was the first day of the final week of the trial, and one of the busiest days. I was there and you are obtaining this from a verified first person source. The wristband identified your place in line, in this case #98. The colors changed day to day and also changed if you were going to the courtroom or overflow. On this day May 23, 2022, a blue wristband granted you entry to the courtroom and a yellow wristband gave you entry to the overflow room. This blue wristband was for access to the courtroom to witness the trial in person.”

Another orange wristband was up for auction too.

https://www.ebay.com/itm/185445502727

The product information read: “This is a wristband that was used to enter one of the last days of the Johnny Depp Trial on Thursday, May 26, 2022. It is number 77 for number 77 in line to enter the courtroom. This wristband is priceless in that the trial is a part of pop culture history. I am willing to negotiate.”

Interestingly, Etsy is selling ‘Team Depp’ bracelet.

https://www.etsy.com/in-en/listing/1238349555

The website says that the proceeds from the sales would go to a domestic abuse charity.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.