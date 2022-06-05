Johnny Depp's Old Speech on What he Learnt from Death Row Inmate has Fans Stanning Him

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial divided the internet sharply and the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star found huge support among netizens. After the verdict was delivered in his favour, Johnny Depp supporters are now sharing a clip of his inspiring speech at the San Sebastian Film Festival last year. In the video, Depp narrates the story of Damien Echols, who was falsely charged with the murder of three boys at West Memphis in the US in 1993. For 18 years, Damien spent his life in prison for a crime he did not commit. However, he did not give up. Telling his story, Depp says: “Damien taught me something incredible. When there is this Goliath, this monolith, this massive enemy in front of you, and it all seems too much or it all seems too impossible…no. it’s not.”

“When there’s this massive enemy and it all seems too much or it all seems to impossible.. no. it’s not.”

— Johnny Depp pic.twitter.com/uzg7URTMrk — nina🏴‍☠️ (@ninasdepp) June 3, 2022

His fans showed him some more love.

“Never forget that good that #JohnnyDepp has done and all the charity work too. He is a good soul and I’ll never believe otherwise.”

Never forget that good that #JohnnyDepp has done and all the charity work too. He is a good soul and I'll never believe otherwise. https://t.co/5rt1jFYyTt — 💎Jamie Diamond💎 (@EverAre4) June 5, 2022

“#ThePowerOfTheSmall…Anything is possible.”

“What a powerful message.”

What a powerful message 🙏🏾 https://t.co/QFOrO9Mnmg — Liv (@popwowtv) June 4, 2022

“A positive attitude towards achieving the goal is to think that everything is possible. ”

A positive attitude towards achieving the goal is to think that everything is possible. #IStandWithJohnnyDepp 👊😊👏😊🏴‍☠️❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/mYVSJvU3ht — 🌺💖 iannmarie de juan 💋🌺🏴‍☠️ (@iannmariedj) June 4, 2022

“Why do I love this man so much…”

Why do I love this man so much…💔😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/T2WSoCvVVV — Mea Mara 🇩🇪 🏴‍☠️#KeepJohnnyDeppAfloat (@nonunnun) June 4, 2022

“Very inspiring and felicitous speech.”

Very inspiring and felicitous speech 🥹 https://t.co/vivsXgdwb9 — 𓃠 (@glaciemot) June 4, 2022

“Listen to JD speak of lessons he learned from a death row inmate…”

Listen to JD speak of lessons he learned from a death row inmate…@TheCanonGurl https://t.co/IcQgvwFLVs — Kandi (@kan_diss) June 4, 2022

“In the 90’s #JohnnyDepp funded the legal fees to appeal and set them free and helped to make a documentary about it The West Memphis Three.”

In the 90's #JohnnyDepp funded the legal fees to appeal and set them free

and helped to make a documentary about it

The West Memphis Three — Fleur duMal (@JustIsBecause) June 3, 2022

In the same festival in Spain, Depp had spoken about the loss of Hollywood’s favor for new roles ever since his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, went public with allegations of domestic violence against him. He had also spoken against cancel culture. It’s a very complex situation, this cancel culture, or this instant rush to judgment based on essentially what amounts to polluted air, the actor had said.

