3-min read

'Joker' Costumes Banned in Theatres, Fans Tense as US Military Alerts Troops Ahead of Release

In 2012, a shooter had opened fire during a midnight screening of Joker: The Dark Knight Rises in Aurora, Colorado, killing 12 and injuring 70.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
'Joker' Costumes Banned in Theatres, Fans Tense as US Military Alerts Troops Ahead of Release
Image: Todd Phillips/Instagram
The world is waiting with bated breath for October 4 when the the terror of the the Joker would be un leashed once more upon it. However, not all are s ecstatic about it and this time , there are rules.

Many critics are already fearing and warning against the gratuitous violence the film promises. A storyline depicting a white male who descends into madness and mass violence after facing societal abuse and failure as a comedian is perhaps only too real for the country at a time when it is riven with mass shootings. Keeping propriety in mind, a theatre in the US has refused to allow movie watchers to don Joker costumes while coming to watch the film.

Landmark Theaters, the largest independent chain of cinemas in the US, has decided to ban Joker costumes on it premises to make movie-goers feel comfortable and relaxed while watching the film. Face painting and supporting props such as fake guns etc are also not allowed.

It isn't the only one. AMC Theatres also put a ban on face masks and props.

Movie theatres are not the only ones concerned. Police in Los Angeles would be out in larger numbers as screening of Joker begins in the US. LAPD has reportedly said that though they have received no direct threat from the film, they urged movie-goers to be "vigilant".

The US Military and FBI have also issued statements in warning against Joker and warned service members to be prepared for potential violence in movie theatres, ABC reported.

A Dark Past

It's not just the timing of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, that is making law-enforcement jittery. In 2012, a shooter had opened fire during a midnight screening of Joker: The Dark Knight Rises in Aurora, Colorado, killing 12 and injuring 70. Families of the victims and survivors of the Aurora shooting have raised concerns about the screening of Joker since it was screened at the Venice Film Festival.

Though Warner Bros, the studio behind Joker, has said the film does not depict real life violence, the film has triggered yet another debate about gun reforms in the US. Family of a survivor in the Aurora shooting has written to the studio and AT&T, its parent company, asking it to stop endorsing political candidates who do not support gun reform.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, tense fans and film enthusiasts have reacted with sarcasm at the increased security and focus on the film. Many have pointed out that Joker is just a film. If authorities were really concerned about gun violence, they should focus on gun reforms and other factors that contributed to such violence such as racism, homophobia and bigotry. Some also blamed media frenzy for the heightened risk.

Meanwhile, some critics of the film have also called it a glorification of incel culture.

