Jon Snow and Arya Stark Are in Love in Original 'Game of Thrones' Draft
Now, love triangles aren't an alien concept in GoT, but imagine one involving Arya, Jon and Tyrion.
Now, love triangles aren't an alien concept in GoT, but imagine one involving Arya, Jon and Tyrion.
For 'Game of Thrones' fans, the countdown has begun. There are only two episodes left and a lot of us are feeling slightly nostalgic. For some, the journey began in the 90s with George RR Martin's books, "A Song of Fire and Ice." As far as Martin is concerned, he had envisioned a different ending for some of the characters on the show. Very, very different.
The original draft that Martin had submitted in 1993 has now gone viral on Twitter.
While love triangles aren't an alien concept in GoT imagine one involving Arya, Jon and Tyrion. If that didn't give you make you yell 'Whaaaat?', don't even bother calling yourself a true GoT fan.
In other words, it was Arya, and not Daenerys, who Jon was supposed to fall in love with. While Jon and Arya are basically first cousins, they were raised as siblings. Not that it would've mattered.
In 2015, book retailer Waterstones had tweeted a copy of the original draft. A quick read is sure to leave you feeling bewildered, especially keeping in mind how the series ultimately panned out.
The draft says that Arya will come to terms with her feelings for Jon and vice versa but neither will be able to act on it. Arya “realizes, with terror, that she has fallen in love with Jon, who is not only her half-brother but a man of the Night’s Watch, sworn to celibacy. Their passion will continue to torment Jon and Arya throughout the trilogy, until the secret of Jon’s true parentage is finally revealed in the last book.”
By now, you must be asking, "where does Tyrion fit in all of this?"
Turns out, Tyrion was supposed to fall head over heels in love with Arya; it would, however, be unrequited as Arya would be losing her heart to Jon. Consequently, there would be an intense rivalry between Jon and Tyrion.
Wild details and interesting trivia from GoT are what we thrive on; but maybe this is a bit too much?
