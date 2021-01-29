Jon Stewart Finally Joined Twitter. Reddit's Strategy on Wall Street Bets and GameStock Is the Reason

American comedian and former host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart finally joined Twitter.

Stewart, who had once famously said "The Internet is just a world passing around notes in a classroom" has now decided to become part of it with his new Twitter endeavour. Stewart's entry also has to do with an Internet event: Reddit and r/WallStreetBets.

On Thursday, late night host Stephen Colbert shared a tweet from his verified Twitter account, stating, "Well, one thing changed since 2008 – a friend of mine joined Twitter." He then shared Stewart's first-ever tweet.

Stewart's first ever tweet reads "This is bulls***. The Redditors aren't cheating, they're joining a party Wall Street insiders have been enjoying for years. Don't shut them down...maybe sue them for copyright infringement instead!!

We've learned nothing from 2008. Love, StewBeef."

StewBeef is Stewart's nickname amongst his fans. The Reddit fiasco Stewart is referring to is how subreddit r/WallStreetBets led to a surge in American videogame company GameStop's shares soaring over 400% this week, after aggressive touting of GameStop's stock by several of its members.

The soar in GameStock was the result of actions that appear to have helped fuel a so-called short squeeze in GameStop (GME) stock, where investors who had used options to bet against the stock needed to cover those bets by buying shares.

WallStreetBets has since turned its attention to other stocks, with movie theater chain AMC (AMC) spiking more than 300% on Wednesday.

The subreddit also went temporarily private - with moderators posting a message: "We have grown to the kind of size we only dreamed of in the time it takes to get a bad nights sleep," they said. "We've got so many comments and submissions that we can't possibly even read them all, let alone act on them as moderators."

In his second tweet, Stewart thanked everyone for the warm welcome, but says he only plans to use Twitter in a “sporadic and ineffective manner.”