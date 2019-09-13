Take the pledge to vote

Jonah Hill is Getting Twitter's Sympathy after He Dropped His Coffee at (in)Opportune Moment

No use crying over spilt coffee.

Trending Desk

September 13, 2019
Image credit: Twitter
RIP Jonah's coffee.

Famed actor, director and writer Jonah Hill, while strolling down the street, dropped his coffee. Does not seem like that big a news otherwise, right? But Hill is a celebrity and being a famed personality, his life is a series of photographs that people keep on clicking, including the exact split-second when the coffee dropped from his hand, that has been captured in an enchanting image.

The image was posted on Twitter by Bespoke Post, who commented Hill as being "cool, calm and collected," even in the face of "imminent disaster."

A number of people were quick to take to social media sites to comment on the moment, with some writing that it is "painful", while others get inspired to turn it into a painting.

Notably, Hill, in the image, can be seen in all-black, replete with shades and AirPods holding the lid of a coffee cup as it begins to detach and plummet to the ground.

Hill, later went on to acknowledge the photo with a eulogy of his own on Instagram where he wrote that even though the internet has been "very interested" in the photo, everyone is forgetting, "the real tragedy here" -- the coffee.

