Jonah Hill is Getting Twitter's Sympathy after He Dropped His Coffee at (in)Opportune Moment

RIP Jonah's coffee.

Famed actor, director and writer Jonah Hill, while strolling down the street, dropped his coffee. Does not seem like that big a news otherwise, right? But Hill is a celebrity and being a famed personality, his life is a series of photographs that people keep on clicking, including the exact split-second when the coffee dropped from his hand, that has been captured in an enchanting image.

The image was posted on Twitter by Bespoke Post, who commented Hill as being "cool, calm and collected," even in the face of "imminent disaster."

s/o to Jonah Hill, always cool, calm, and collected. Even in the face of imminent disaster. pic.twitter.com/ufdzvUUj8U — Bespoke Post (@bespokepost) September 12, 2019

A number of people were quick to take to social media sites to comment on the moment, with some writing that it is "painful", while others get inspired to turn it into a painting.

This is not even funny. It’s painful. Shout out to jacked @JonahHill tho!! 💪🏾 https://t.co/kE6gSlB0LA — The All-Mighty Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) September 11, 2019

Not sure what’s worse — Jonah Hill smokes cigarettes, wears AirPods, or lost an iced coffee. Our heroes are humans, folks https://t.co/rDM4ng2bR4 pic.twitter.com/r9I7Anxuqi — Briän Ries (@moneyries) September 11, 2019

I have never felt so inspired to paint something https://t.co/YJBLjobJXW — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) September 11, 2019

Notably, Hill, in the image, can be seen in all-black, replete with shades and AirPods holding the lid of a coffee cup as it begins to detach and plummet to the ground.

Hill, later went on to acknowledge the photo with a eulogy of his own on Instagram where he wrote that even though the internet has been "very interested" in the photo, everyone is forgetting, "the real tragedy here" -- the coffee.

